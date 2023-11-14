New home lot inventory modestly climbs again, Zonda reports 

Zonda has released the New Home Lot Supply Index (LSI) for 3Q23. The New Home LSI, backed by data from Zonda, shows lot supply loosened year-over-year across the United States. The index is a residential real estate indicator based on the number of single-family vacant developed lots and the rate at which those lots are absorbed.
“Builders need lots to build homes,” said Ali Wolf, chief economist at Zonda. “Building was outpacing the ability to replenish lots during the height of the housing market throughout late-2020 to early-2022. With total starts below one million for the past 12+ months, some health has returned to the land and lot market. In fact, overall vacant developed lot activity has trended up for the fifth straight quarter.”
Lot supply loosened in most major metropolitan areas in 3Q23, with 29 of 30 increasing year-over-year.
Zonda also records future lots through the stages of development. The stages range from raw land through streets in, which is the last step before the lot becomes a vacant developed lot. Zonda groups the last few stages into a classification called total upcoming lots, which typically indicates delivery over the next 12-18 months.
Total upcoming lots for 3Q23 decreased 19% year-over-year and fell 7% from last quarter. The largest declines among the total upcoming lots came in the streets in stage, which fell 34% from the same period last year. The pullback in total upcoming lots in the third quarter corresponds with the market demand pullback of the past 18 months.
The largest share of total upcoming lots are in the excavation stage, making up 62% nationally. These lots have an expected delivery between 2Q24 and 3Q24 (the range represents different timeframes from local entitlement processes). Note, not all of the lots in excavation will match Zonda’s estimated timeline.
“When looking at land and lot supply, we like to see how closely trends align with sales,” Wolf said. “The third quarter total upcoming lots data is down 19% year-over-year given the stop-go development of an uncertain market. However, the most recent release captures a 13% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This tracks with the fact that current new home sales are outperforming pre-pandemic levels.”
Methodology
The Zonda New Home Lot Supply Index (LSI) is built on proprietary, industry-leading data that covers the production new home market across the United States. The index values represent single-family vacant developed lot supply, lots that are ready to be built on, relative to equilibrium. Released quarterly, the New Home LSI provides an unrivaled look into the lot markets across the country, offering a current quarter snapshot as well as insight into the directional trend.
The New Home LSI is calculated based on each markets’ specific equilibrium as determined by our team of local experts and historical activity. The comparative current value is adjusted to capture the “true” months of supply figure by applying a greater weight to vacant developed lots in subdivisions with more starts activity. Each index value is associated with a phrase highlighting the current lot supply dynamics. A value of 100, represents perfect equilibrium, while a value of 125 and above equals “Significantly Oversupplied”, 115-125 – “Slightly Oversupplied”, 85-115 – “Appropriately Supply”, 75-85 – “Slightly Undersupplied”, and 75 and below – “Significantly Undersupplied.”
The foundation of the index is a quarterly release conducted by Zonda. It is necessary to monitor residential lot supply to understand how new home markets may be impacted by the incoming pipeline.
About Zonda
Zonda represents the housing industry’s leading provider of rich data and the industry’s top advisors for residential real estate development and new home construction. With products and services geared for homebuilders, multifamily developers, lenders, and financial institutions, we provide innovative solutions to maximize opportunities in today’s real estate development landscape. To learn more, visit zondahome.com.