JLL & Qmerit come together for nationwide EV charging installations 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Mass usage of electric vehicles (EVs) will require widespread access to EV charging stations at commercial and multifamily residential properties. A new, groundbreaking agreement between real estate leader JLL and Qmerit – North America’s provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies – will help advance that goal by facilitating and accelerating EV charging installations at JLL client properties nationwide.

Through the new arrangement, JLL and its client companies will be able to harness Qmerit’s market-leading commercial assessment platform and national network of certified electricians for EV charging installations. This will give property owners a customized, one-stop mode for obtaining a high-quality EV charging solution.

“Qmerit is very proud to partner with JLL – whose exceptional, environmentally conscious leadership shapes real estate markets worldwide,” said Qmerit founder and CEO Tracy K. Price. “Qmerit’s overriding mission is to help forge a unique new ecosystem – encompassing all the constituent sectors in EVs and electrification — to help speed the transition toward broader adoption of EVs and other clean energy technologies.”

“Our new agreement with JLL will help us move closer to turning that aspiration into an achievement.”

JLL’s EV Charging Solution meets clients where they are in their transportation electrification journeys. A team of specialists facilitate turnkey commercial charging offerings as well as comprehensive strategy services that include setting objectives, analyzing charging requirements, outlining commercial models and delivering detailed investment proposals. With global expertise in leasing, property management, operations, facility management and portfolio strategy, JLL creates the link between EV charging and broader business.

“We lead our clients through the many infrastructure considerations for their EV investments and support them with finding the vendors and technology solutions that best suit their operations, sustainability goals, and broader business objectives,” said Monique Vutla, Head of Global Sustainability Product, JLL. “Our established relationships with leading vendors like Qmerit ensure we can deliver the best services and solutions to our clients.”