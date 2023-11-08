58% of Americans say they’d consider post-retirement employment to seek personal fulfillment 

By: Staff Report//November 8, 2023//

Home>Inside Tract>

58% of Americans say they’d consider post-retirement employment to seek personal fulfillment 

58% of Americans say they’d consider post-retirement employment to seek personal fulfillment 

By: Staff Report//November 8, 2023//

Listen to this article

Over half (58%) of Americans (64% of Baby Boomers and Gen Xers) may be in the job market post-retirement, and are open to working indefinitely – but the reasons aren’t purely financial according to new research from Empower. Would-be working retirees are motivated by values like personal fulfillment (41%) and having a sense of purpose (37%), just as much as potential financial needs (40%). 

People remain concerned by economic factors that could impact their financial futures like inflation (52%), running out of money (51%), and unexpected expenses (49%). Overall, respondents point to having a 401(k) account as the top way to save for retirement (56%), followed by stocks (35%) and a traditional savings account (34%). According to Empower data, for people ages 60 to 65, the average 401(k) account balance is $198,194.* Workplace savings, such as a 401(k), are one important component of long-term financial health — alongside retirement income, including Social Security, and a person’s overall net worth. 

“Having clearly defined personal goals — including when you want to retire — can help determine how much you should have saved, and the steps you can take to help optimize your investments,” says Nik Franklin, CFP®, a senior financial advisor at Empower. “Defining the ideal retirement is individual and comes down to priorities, values, and goals — both financial and personal. Getting a handle on your overall net worth is a concrete action to help see where you stand, and where to go.” 

More key findings: 

  • Keeping the office door open: Nearly 2 in 5 Americans say working post-retirement would help them maintain a daily routine (37%) and keep their minds (37%) and bodies active (36%). Gen Zers are the least likely generation to say they’re open to working after they retire, at 49%. 
  • Plans for relocation: Nearly 1 in 4 Americans (22%) want to relocate to another state in retirement, and 10% say they’d like to move abroad (Gen Z has the most wanderlust, at 13%). One-third (32%) of respondents and 50% of Boomers plan to stay put post-retirement. 
  • Most popular places: The top five most popular states for retirement include Florida, New York, California, Colorado and Texas. The top five most popular countries for retiring abroad include Italy, Thailand, Japan, Mexico and Barbados. 
  • Staying busy: When it comes to passing the time, Americans say their most desired retirement activities are traveling (52%) followed by gardening (35%) and hiking (33%). 

Related Content

Investing Optionality: Is Now The Time To Start Leveraging Options?

Liam Gibson | Wealth of Geeks 2023 has become a perplexing time for investors. Markets caught a case of the [...]

November 8, 2023

Financial Gender Disparities Deepen: Women Face Widening Retirement Gap

Liam Gibson | Wealth of Geeks According to Bank of America's 2023 Financial Life Benefits Impact Report, on a[...]

November 8, 2023

Stock market today: Stocks slip as Wall Street measures earnings, potential economic outcomes

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks edged lower Wednesday as Wall Street continues to recalibrate following its shar[...]

November 8, 2023

JLL & Qmerit come together for nationwide EV charging installations 

Mass usage of electric vehicles (EVs) will require widespread access to EV charging stations at commercial and[...]

November 8, 2023

LISC Launches Second Charlotte Affordable Housing Fund  

As the affordable housing gap continues to widen in Charlotte, the Charlotte office of Local Initiatives Suppo[...]

November 8, 2023

Transitioning from Military to Real Estate

By Sherika Dyer, Realtor at Keller Williams Ballantyne-Area Transitioning from active-duty military service[...]

November 8, 2023

Latest News

See All Latest News

Editor’s Notes

Features

See All Features

Polls

Will the Trump Organization ever go through with a purchase of The Point Lake and Golf Club in Mooresville?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...