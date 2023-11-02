Wages take back seat to schedule flexibility and team relationships for small business workers 

Homebase is releasing results from their latest Hourly Worker Pulse Check, surveying nearly 500 small business hourly workers on their top concerns and priorities heading into fall. Here’s what we learned:
“In spite of reports about a cooling labor market, our Pulse Check reveals the unique POV of hourly workers,” said Homebase Founder and CEO, John Waldmann. “Workers remain happy with their jobs, but they’re concerned about inflation and future prospects, as well as longer working hours. Consistent wage inflation this summer has led to schedule flexibility and team relationships overtaking wages as the top two priorities for workers. We’ll keep an eye on seasonal hiring and changing worker concerns heading into fall,” said Waldmann.