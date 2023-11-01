Third & Urban Completes Construction on Pass 41, Announces New Tenants 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

A locally owned bar and billiards establishment and a chic, new-to-market event venue will join Soul Gastrolounge at The Pass next year, Third & Urban has announced. The mixed-use developer also announced the completion of construction on the project’s first phase — called Pass 41 — which encompasses 80,000 square feet of walkable retail, entertainment and office space, as well as local art murals and outdoor gathering spaces.

Located at 530 E. Sugar Creek Road and 4100 and 4212 Raleigh Streets, The Pass is a 12-acre, trail- and transit-oriented mixed-use development in Charlotte’s popular NoDa Arts District. The multi-phase, adaptive reuse project is bracketed by the Cross Charlotte Trail, the light rail at Sugar Creek Station and a pocket park underneath an overpass, which will soon be home to a mini pitch soccer field and art mural as part of Charlotte Football Club’s Pitches for Progress program. The mini pitch is the result of a collaborative public private partnership with the City of Charlotte, Third & Urban, Charlotte Football Club and its founding partner, Ally, which is the nation’s largest all-digital bank.

With substantial construction on Pass 41 now complete, Third & Urban is focused on tenant build outs and the construction of the multifamily building. First retail tenants are expected to open in spring 2024 and first residents are expected to move in during summer 2025. The team is also activating the outdoor gathering areas with placemaking strategies and murals by local artists, including Luvly Moon, Carla Aaron-Lopez and Pino. Future phases – aptly named Pass 42 and Pass 43 – will bring approximately 180,000 square feet of additional commercial space to the development.

Co-founder of Third & Urban, Hank Farmer, said of the project, “We are carefully building a new district in NoDa that will be home to a community of entrepreneurs, artists and many others who feel inspired by being here. The character of the original buildings, mixed with the new construction, the infusion of local art, and the direct connectivity to trails, greenspace and transit makes this place special. We look forward to welcoming the public to The Pass over the course of the next year.”

Odell is the project architect for The Pass, Urban Design Partners is the civil engineer, and Gay Construction is the general contractor. Foundry Commercial is handling office leasing, and Thrift Commercial Real Estate is in charge of retail leasing.

Borderline Bar & Billiards

From one of the owners of Charlotte’s popular gastropub, The Degenerate, comes a new bar concept set to open at The Pass, taking 4,000 square feet (excluding the patio). Borderline Bar & Billiards will feature a full bar, a curated cocktail and craft beer list, and multiple regulation size pool tables and dart boards, all set within a comfortable neighborhood bar scene. An 1,800-square-foot patio will extend the space outdoors with additional seating, a firepit, and social games such as cornhole.

Since moving to Charlotte six years ago, the owner of Borderline Bar & Billiards, Greg Guillorn, has dreamt of opening a bar reminiscent of his youth. Having grown up playing pool, Guillorn aspires to create a place with the same neighborhood bar vibe, filled with great drinks and games.

Greg said of the decision, “I moved to Charlotte about six years ago and I’ve been living in NoDa for the past four years. It’s definitely my favorite part of the city. There are other great neighborhoods but NoDa in particular is fun, diverse, and full of interesting things to do, so when searching for a location for Borderline, The Pass felt like a great fit. I hope to create a space that brings people together for some friendly competition, great drinks, and good times. I’m very excited about opening our doors and contributing to the culture and night life of the neighborhood I’ve become so fond of.”

PINE

Blending seamlessly with the industrial architecture of The Pass, PINE, the newest venue from 828 Venue Management Company, boasts a sophisticated and modern space curated to complement any and every occasion, including weddings, corporate events, social celebrations and more.

The 12,000-square-foot restored warehouse can accommodate 320 guests for seated events and many more for cocktail-style events. PINE features a fully furnished lounge located on the mezzanine level which overlooks the main event space, two client suites, a built-in bar and a catering kitchenette. The crisp white walls and timeless chandeliers create an elegant blank canvas that allow clients to bring their own unique style and design to the space while providing a backdrop that stands on its own, even with minimal decor.

Since hosting their first event in 2014, the 828 team has mastered the art of venue management. With seven other unique event spaces operating across the U.S., PINE will mark the brand’s first location in North Carolina. 828 Venue Management Company set out to reimagine the events industry, looking to create spaces that put freedom and flexibility back into the hands of its clients. With venue spaces offering a flexible vendor policy, clients are able to truly customize their events.

“When choosing where to open our newest venue, we couldn’t imagine a better place than The Pass, located in an area steeped in history, art, diversity, and culture,” said Lauren Tankersley, CEO of 828 Venue Management Company. “We are thrilled to make our first foray into the Charlotte market and know our clients will love the urban convenience and amenities. We can’t wait to see all the beautiful celebrations that will happen here.”

PINE will be open for events beginning in Spring 2024 with tours starting as early as December of this year. For more information or to book a tour, visit https://pine.828venues.com/ or email [email protected].

About Third & Urban:

Third & Urban is a Developer Building Community—modern, culture-rich adaptive reuse and urban infill that anchors people not just city blocks; that retains context, history and experience, not just tenants; and that creates culture and connection, not just ROI. The Atlanta-based company is focused in the southeastern United States, engaging in a deliberate value creation process to produce truly unique destinations and best-in-class results for office, retail and residential spaces. The firm seeks opportunities in markets that exhibit a high quality of life, a strong workforce and consistent job growth. With a current portfolio of more than 1.2 million square feet across the Southeast, Third & Urban has developed more than $500 million in institutional grade urban projects. In addition to The Pass, the developer is recognized locally for its work on Lower Tuck, a highly successful office and retail project in West Charlotte. For more information, please visit www.thirdandurban.com.