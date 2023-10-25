Now Leasing: NOVEL Ballantyne by Crescent Communities 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Crescent Communities has announced that its newest multifamily community in Charlotte, NOVEL Ballantyne, is now leasing and welcoming its first residents. Located at 14011 Bespoke Road, the community is where curated design and artful experiences come to life.

Totaling 285 residences comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes, NOVEL Ballantyne is part of a new master-planned residential community, alongside Crescent Communities’ build-to-rent community, HARMON Ballantyne, and Laurel Street’s mixed-income senior housing community, The Balmore at Ballantyne, both under construction. Together, these three residential offerings support the overall master-planned community’s vision of bringing a mix of new housing options to the market, including market rate and age-restricted mixed-income apartment homes, as well as townhomes for rent.

The community offers excellent access to I-485 and US-521 and is located adjacent to two retail centers anchored by Sprouts and Publix grocery stores as well as numerous restaurants, entertainment options, office space, and the recently opened Novant Hospital.

“NOVEL Ballantyne is a one-of-a-kind residential offering that provides the upscale living the area is well known for, as well as the quiet ease and convenience of suburban living, all while blending in seamlessly with greater Ballantyne’s timeless elegance,” said Michael Tubridy, Senior Managing Director for the Carolinas and Tennessee for Crescent Communities. “Together with HARMON Ballantyne and The Balmore at Ballantyne, this development provides a multitude of residential offerings and experiences that accommodate a broad range of audiences to create an extremely unique neighborhood.”

Coined as a bespoke “Residential Atelier,” NOVEL Ballantyne brings artful experiences and design to life for residents. The community boasts a multitude of elevated amenities, including a spacious clubroom with work-from-home spaces, fitness center, outdoor social lawns and gathering spaces, dog park, and resort pool with a covered resident lounge and outdoor fireplaces, providing a year-round destination for gathering and socialization. Design partners include architecture firm 505 Design, landscape architect and civil engineer LandDesign, interior designer Vignette, MEP engineer McVeigh + Mangum, and structural engineer Ellinwood + Machado. Crescent Communities Construction served as the general contractor.

HARMON Ballantyne will feature 60 build-to-rent residences comprised of three-bedroom townhomes that offer high-end finishes, smart home features, and private two-car garages. The Balmore at Ballantyne, developed by Laurel Street and designed by architecture firm Neighboring Concepts, is specifically for seniors aged 55 and above and completes the development with an additional 82 mixed-income residences. Both HARMON Ballantyne and The Balmore at Ballantyne are under construction with estimated first unit deliveries in 2024.

Crescent Communities continues to expand its multifamily footprint in North Carolina, where NOVEL University Place,NOVEL Cary, and HARMON Five Points are now leasing, and construction is underway at NOVEL Mallard Creek and NOVEL Morrisville. More broadly, Crescent Communities continues to experience significant growth with $7.2 billion of residential and commercial investments and developments currently under construction, operations and planning including 15,300 units of multifamily/single family build-to-rent, 58,000 square feet of complementary retail, and 7.5 million square feet of office, industrial and life-sciences. With a focus on environmental sustainability and wellness, the organization pursues certifications including LEED, NGBS (National Green Building Standard), Fitwel, and WELL.