Top Rail Fence widens its North Carolina footprint with a new location in Charlotte 

Top Rail Fence has announced the opening of a new location in South Charlotte, and local owner Taylor Moss says he hopes to grow his business by providing dependable fence contracting services.

“Charlotte is one of the hottest housing markets in the country, but in these markets it can be a challenge to find honest, reputable and trustworthy contractors,” Moss said. “We plan to deliver quality services at fair prices to the people of Charlotte. We want to leave customers with a sense of pride in their fence and in their decision to go with Top Rail Fence.”

Moss wasn’t always interested in the property service industry. He spent most of his career working in São Paulo, Brazil, as a consultant for a major healthcare company for almost a decade. Even prior to his professional career, Moss moved to Jamaica, where he spent two years volunteering with the Peace Corps, focusing on youth development.

“My experience in operations and finance while operating outside of my comfort zone in a foreign environment has been invaluable to owning and operating my own franchise,” he said. “I’ve learned how to understand customer needs and deliver a quality product that exceeds their expectations. I thrive on accepting new challenges, and I feel owning a Top Rail Fence will provide me with those new challenges.”

Moss, a Columbus, Georgia, native, received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and an international MBA from the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business.

“It’s been a pleasure getting out of an office environment and interacting with the customers and contractors as I build this business,” he said. “It’s exciting to build on something I’ve become passionate about and that can grow into a business that will eventually give me more freedom and opportunity.”

Top Rail Fence is a part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that includes Top Rail Fence, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, The Designery, Window Hero Exterior Cleaning Services and Mozzie Dome.

Top Rail Fence got its start in 2014 in Greenville, South Carolina as Brookview Fencing, a veteran-owned and family-operated business. In 2022, the company joined the HomeFront Brands family of companies to serve more communities as Top Rail Fence. Since that time, Top Rail Fence has added locations throughout the United States and is continuing to expand. It strives to be at the top rail in customer responsiveness, quality design and materials, on-time delivery and installation, and in customer satisfaction. The company provides fencing solutions for residential, commercial and agricultural locations and offers wood, aluminum, vinyl, and chain link to provide the right fence to fit the customer’s needs. For more information about Top Rail Fence, please visit https://toprailfence.com/.

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands — Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.