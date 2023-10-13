Former NY Jets running back joins Call It Closed International Realty in NC, SC 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

A former NFL running back who starred at Appalachian State University before signing with the New York Jets has joined one of the nation’s fastest-growing, cloud-based real estate brokerages.

Realtor Jalin Moore is a Shelby native who earned Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 after scoring 10 touchdowns and amassing 1,367 rushing yards as an App State junior.

After a severe ankle dislocation cut his senior season short, Moore signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2019. He was on the team’s roster for two seasons before retiring due to his injuries and transitioning to real estate.

“As an elite athlete, Jalin brings a winning spirit and unmatched dedication to his role as a license real estate professional, said Chad Osborne, co-founder of Call It Closed International Realty with his wife Aprile. “His community roots run deep in both the North and South Carolina markets we serve in greater Charlotte. With leadership and teamwork skills honed at the highest levels of competition, Jalin is poised to become Call It Closed International Realty’s latest All-Star.”

Call It Closed International Realty is the first and only national, cloud-based, 100% commission brokerage with a multi-tiered revenue sharing platform. The company offers integral real estate solutions to buyers, sellers, investors, and developers, as well as other existing brokerages. It currently operates in 16 states and recently opened a new commercial division, Call It Closed Commercial LLC.

“The resources available to buyers, sellers and agents at Call It Closed International Realty are unmatched,” Moore said. “I’m thrilled to join an entire team of real estate All-Stars and look forward to continue serving the communities that helped pave the way on my behalf.”

