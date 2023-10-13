EMBREY Plans 403-unit Project on Land Purchased in Charlotte 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

EMBREY, a diversified real estate investment company based in San Antonio, plans a 403-unit multifamily community called North Tryon on 7.02 acres purchased around the historic NoDa district in Charlotte.

North Tryon is the fourth project for EMBREY in the Charlotte market. Its location in the historic arts and entertainment district puts it close to Uptown Charlotte. The addition of the LYNX Blue Line light rail connects the University of North Carolina at Charlotte to Charlotte’s center city.

“The opportunity to develop North Tryon in such a fast-growing and desirable area in Charlotte is exciting for EMBREY,” Executive Vice President of Development Brad Knolle said. “This development exemplifies EMBREY’s purpose of designing experiences, and we are proud to provide premium living and amenities to fit the active lifestyles of our future residents.”

North Tryon’s first residential units and clubhouse are expected to be available in the third quarter of 2025, with project completion scheduled in 2026.

Residents will be close to restaurants, breweries, and retail, and will have access to amenities, including a clubhouse with a game room and a business center with micro-offices and a conference room. The game room will include billiards and arcade games. There will be a state-of-the-art fitness studio with on-demand technology, and a yoga room. Outdoor grilling areas, an outdoor gas fireplace, and a landscaped courtyard complement a resort-style pool. Interior finishes will feature nine- and 10-foot ceilings (in select units). High-end kitchens will feature granite countertops, custom cabinetry with designer pulls, stainless steel appliances, undercabinet lighting, and upgraded under-mount sinks.