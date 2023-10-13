City of Charlotte receives $1.1M grant for tree care in Corridors of Opportunity 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The City of Charlotte’s Landscape Management Division was awarded a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service to protect and preserve trees in historically underinvested neighborhoods, called Corridors of Opportunity. The grant is part of a $1 billion investment in urban and community forestry across all 50 states as well as several U.S. territories and tribal nations.

“This funding symbolizes a shared commitment to the preservation and protection of our cherished trees, which are not only crucial to our environment but also integral to our community’s cultural and historical fabric,” said Monica Holmes, Corridors of Opportunity executive manager. “This grant will undoubtedly leave a lasting, positive impact on our communities, fostering a sense of pride and unity as we work hand-in-hand toward a greener, more equitable future.”

Landscape Management was awarded the grant to fund two programs in Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity: The Canopy Care Program ($600,000) and Tree Maintenance Program ($500,000).

The Canopy Care Program will plant new trees, prune existing trees and remove hazardous trees to enhance the overall canopy health on private property within Charlotte’s designated communities. Landscape Management is partnering with Housing & Neighborhood Services to identify eligible property owners for this program.

The Tree Maintenance Program will also prioritize Corridors of Opportunity for public tree maintenance work including pruning young and mature trees, removing hazardous trees and stump grinding to prepare sites for replacement trees. Arborists with Landscape Management will identify tree care locations in public rights-of-way.

Trees remove pollutants from the air, intercept rainwater to reduce erosion, help mitigate stormwater runoff, store billions of tons of carbon dioxide, and provide food and homes for a diversity of wildlife. Studies show that trees reduce mental fatigue, stress and the risk for heat-related illness. Trees reduce energy costs for houses and businesses, increase commerce, and increase home values.

Residents in several neighborhoods have expressed a fear of falling limbs that could threaten their homes and families. This fear can lead to unnecessary tree removal in areas where tree canopy is most needed. While planting new trees is a priority, existing trees will also receive regular inspection and pruning to help them grow to their fullest potential. Regular care helps trees live longer and provides significant benefit to residents.