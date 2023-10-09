West Shore announces hiring of Amanda Kitts, vice president of property management 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

West Shore has announced the hiring of Amanda Kitts as its Vice President of Property Management. This is the latest hire for the fast-growing, entrepreneurial, and vertically integrated multifamily real estate company that recently celebrated its landmark 50th acquisition.

In this role, Kitts will be responsible for managing West Shore’s national multifamily portfolio of 46 properties throughout the Sun Belt region of the United States. This includes overseeing the physical, financial, and administrative operations of the properties, including revenue management, budgetary analysis, as well as managing the development of regional and property staff. Building upon her nearly 24 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, she will provide oversight and guidance in all disciplines of management to the regional, property, and maintenance teams involved in the operation of West Shore’s diverse and expanding portfolio of properties.

Amanda Kitts brings a caliber of expertise in the real estate, multifamily, and management spaces that will be transformative for West Shore, as well as the properties, residents, investors, and communities we serve,” said West Shore President Lee Rosenthal. “She is a results-oriented, experienced, and natural leader that we are thrilled to welcome to our team.”

Prior to West Shore, Kitts was most recently the Senior Vice President of Property Management at Northwood Ravin, a privately held real estate investment firm that she began working with in 2019. Throughout the course of her career, she has helped oversee dozens of successful lease ups, as well as assisted with property acquisitions and dispositions. Amanda holds a number of industry certifications and is the past President of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association (GCAA) as well as a GCAA Leadership Lyceum graduate. In May, she was recognized by Women We Admire as a Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina for 2023.

Kitts will work in collaboration with the West Shore team on new acquisitions and manage the operational performance of West Shore’s portfolio to maintain exceptional operations standards, advance objectives, and ensure budgeted financial goals are met and exceeded.

“Amanda brings a diversity of experience and expertise to the West Shore team and we look forward to her contributions that will assure the continued operational excellence of our properties and assist us in our continued growth,” said Chairman of West Shore Steven P. Rosenthal.

“I am excited to join West Shore, a dynamic and fast-growing firm that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline,” said Vice President of Property Management Amanda Kitts. “I look forward to working with the team to assure we are delivering value to our residents, investors, properties, and communities alike.”