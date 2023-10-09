Nearly 22 million job postings in first half of 2023: New report by staffing giant PeopleReady 

By: Staff Report//October 9, 2023//

By: Staff Report//October 9, 2023//

Aligned with the overall economic landscape, the first half of 2023 has seen a more steady stream of job postings continuing to emerge. The U.S. saw 21.74 million new job postings during the first half of 2023, down just 8% from the previous six-month period, according to a new report from staffing giant PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI). 

PeopleReady’s U.S. Workforce Trends 2023 Mid-Year Report explores the latest job and wage growth trends throughout the U.S., with unique data that provides valuable insight into employment in several major industries. The report also features recommendations on how today’s employers can overcome recruitment challenges. 

The analysis shows that while there has been a hiring decline in certain sectors, industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing remained strong contributors to the job market. According to the report, the number of job postings for select industries during the first half of 2023 included: 

  • Business and professional services: 4.14 million job postings 
  • Retail: 1.81 million 
  • Hospitality: 1.37 million 
  • Manufacturing: 1.20 million 
  • Education and health services: 1.09 million 
  • Building and grounds cleaning/maintenance: 451 thousand 
  • Construction: 450 thousand 

These job posting numbers indicate that employers continue to seek workers, and many are actively hiring, despite economic uncertainty. Additionally, employers across the country have increased wages to attract and retain workers, with the U.S. average hourly wage reaching $33.58 in June 2023, a 4.4% increase year over year. 

“Despite the current economic landscape, many employers still need to expand their workforce – even if they remain cautious about hiring,” says Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. “Because of this, a flexible staffing model can be a strategic solution, allowing businesses to quickly adjust their workforce to effectively navigate changing demand and seize new opportunities without adding permanent employees in uncertain times.” 

PeopleReady helps companies navigate a challenging labor market by putting a Workforce Within Reach 24/7. The staffing giant’s award-winning app, JobStack, provides employers with on-demand access to a vast and expanding network of temporary workers. 

