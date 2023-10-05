Nearly 22 million job postings in first half of 2023 

By: Staff Report//October 5, 2023//

Home>Inside Tract>

Nearly 22 million job postings in first half of 2023 

Nearly 22 million job postings in first half of 2023 

By: Staff Report//October 5, 2023//

Listen to this article

Aligned with the overall economic landscape, the first half of 2023 has seen a more steady stream of job postings continuing to emerge. The U.S. saw 21.74 million new job postings during the first half of 2023, down just 8% from the previous six-month period, according to a new report from staffing giant PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI). 

PeopleReady’s U.S. Workforce Trends 2023 Mid-Year Report explores the latest job and wage growth trends throughout the U.S., with unique data that provides valuable insight into employment in several major industries. The report also features recommendations on how today’s employers can overcome recruitment challenges. 

The analysis shows that while there has been a hiring decline in certain sectors, industries like retail, hospitality and manufacturing remained strong contributors to the job market. According to the report, the number of job postings for select industries during the first half of 2023 included: 

  • Business and professional services: 4.14 million job postings 
  • Retail: 1.81 million 
  • Hospitality: 1.37 million 
  • Manufacturing: 1.20 million 
  • Education and health services: 1.09 million 
  • Building and grounds cleaning/maintenance: 451 thousand 
  • Construction: 450 thousand 

These job posting numbers indicate that employers continue to seek workers, and many are actively hiring, despite economic uncertainty. Additionally, employers across the country have increased wages to attract and retain workers, with the U.S. average hourly wage reaching $33.58 in June 2023, a 4.4% increase year over year. 

“Despite the current economic landscape, many employers still need to expand their workforce – even if they remain cautious about hiring,” says Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. “Because of this, a flexible staffing model can be a strategic solution, allowing businesses to quickly adjust their workforce to effectively navigate changing demand and seize new opportunities without adding permanent employees in uncertain times.” 

Related Content

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as pressure from the bond market stays high

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting lower Thursday, as pressure from the bond market remains high due to[...]

October 5, 2023

Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte announces return of Parade of Homes

The Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of the Para[...]

October 5, 2023

U.S. Employee burnout continues downward trend, but still remains too high according to new eagle hi...

Employee burnout among the U.S. workforce remains high (45 percent), but continues trending downward according[...]

October 4, 2023

Swinerton expands Charlotte office to meet growing demand 

Swinerton, has secured additional space in its Charlotte location to accommodate new team members supporting s[...]

October 4, 2023

Construction employment rises in 45 states & D.C. from august 2022 to august 2023 

Construction employment increased in 45 states and the District of Columbia in August from a year earlier, whi[...]

October 4, 2023

Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as a relaxing bond market offers some oxygen

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is holding steadier Wednesday after the bond market relaxed its vise a bit on th[...]

October 4, 2023

Latest News

See All Latest News

Editor’s Notes

Features

See All Features

Polls

Will the Trump Organization ever go through with a purchase of The Point Lake and Golf Club in Mooresville?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...