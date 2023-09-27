ServisFirst Bank celebrates growth in Charlotte region 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

ServisFirst Bank is celebrating a year full of accomplishments and expansion in North Carolina. With veteran banker Rick Manley leading the charge, ServisFirst Bank has marked one year since entering the Charlotte region. Among other milestones, ServisFirst Bank moved into a new Charlotte headquarters in December 2022 and has a Lake Norman loan production office opening in Fall 2023.

Rick Manley, ServisFirst Bank Charlotte Regional President and CEO, joined ServisFirst Bank with forty years of commercial banking and commercial lending experience. Manley’s banking capabilities, personalized service, and proven history as an industry leader have been instrumental in ServisFirst Bank’s establishment in the Charlotte market. With a talented and trustworthy team of bankers beside him, Manley has successfully established ServisFirst Bank’s presence in Charlotte and its surrounding areas.

“We find ourselves in a great position to offer a positive banking alternative to commercial and private banking prospects from the national and regional banks, many in uncertain situations,” states Rick Manley, ServisFirst Bank Charlotte Regional President and CEO.

ServisFirst Bank Charlotte headquarters is located on the 10th floor in the Panorama Tower in Ballantyne at 14818 Ballantyne Village Way on the south side of Charlotte. The tower serves as a prominent location for the headquarters with strategic transportation corridors to access clients easily. The ServisFirst Bank Lake Norman loan production office is expected to open this upcoming Fall on Bailey Road, half a block from Highway 21.

“Expanding the ServisFirst Bank footprint into Charlotte and North Carolina has been a product of hard work, strategy, and the passion we have for our clients,” expresses Rick Manley. “The team has already accomplished so much in the past year, and we are looking forward to the Lake Norman loan production office opening later this fall.”

The Charlotte and Lake Norman ServisFirst Bank offices make a combined total of 17 employees. Alongside their expansion efforts, ServisFirst Bank recently ranked 15th on the 2023 Forbes America’s Best Banks list and 21st on the S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2022 Top 50 Public Banks list.

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $14 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Charlotte, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, Virginia Beach, West Central Florida, and Western North Carolina. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.