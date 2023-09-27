AXIAL Industrial by Crescent Communities announces the start of construction of AXIAL Rapid Commerce   

By: Staff Report//September 27, 2023//

By: Staff Report//September 27, 2023//

Crescent Communities has announced the start of construction on AXIAL Rapid Commerce, a 449,000 square-foot speculative industrial building. The project, a joint venture between Crescent Communities, Fortius Capital Partners, and Pacolet Milliken, is located in western Mecklenburg County and is slated for completion in Q3 2024. 

AXIAL Rapid Commerce will include 36’ clear heights, 3,850 square feet of office space ready for immediate occupancy, as well as 338 auto parking spaces, 106 trailer parking spaces, and two drive-in doors. Together with its prime infill location, these features will satisfy a wide variety of local, regional, and national users. 

“We are thrilled with the continued growth of the AXIAL Industrial brand and to bring this new investment to the Charlotte market,” said Bryan Blythe, Managing Director of AXIAL Industrial at Crescent Communities. “This is a unique opportunity for new development at an infill location within the city of Charlotte, and we anticipate substantial interest in the project.” 

AXIAL Rapid Commerce will be located at 500 Rhyne Road, just half a mile from I-485 and 2.5 miles from I-85. Partners include DMA Architecture (architect), Orsborn Engineering (civil engineer), Evans General Contractors (general contractor), Fortius Capital Partners (co-developer), Pacolet Milliken (JV), TD Bank (lender), and Colliers (leasing). 

Crescent Communities’ AXIAL Industrial leadership team has experience encompassing over $840 million in completed projects combined. Today, its industrial portfolio features 60 industrial projects, with nearly 14 million square feet of completed projects that have been sold, and over 3 million square feet of projects in development or operation. Crescent Communities’ Industrial projects currently under construction or operating include AXIAL Gateway 95 (Richmond, VA) and AXIAL Bonds Farm (Concord, NC), AXIAL Crosspoint (Greenville, SC), AXIAL 301 Manatee (Bradenton, FL), AXIAL Southgate 77 (Rock Hill, SC), and a build-to-suit for Builder Solutions Group (Archdale, NC).   

