Alliance Residential Company acquires property for Broadstone West End 

By: Staff Report//September 20, 2023//

Alliance Residential Company has purchased 3.4 acres at 2130 Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte, North Carolina, to develop Broadstone West End, a 332-unit luxury apartment community. Designed by Cline Design Associates, Broadstone West End will welcome its first residents in 2025. 

Located in the bustling FreeMoreWest neighborhood, the 5-story Broadstone West End will include studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 590 to 1,240 square feet. Broadstone West End’s FreeMoreWest location offers plenty of dining and entertainment options, as well as easy access to Uptown, South End and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We are looking forward to getting construction underway on Broadstone West End and adding to our growing Charlotte project portfolio within vibrant neighborhoods such as Optimist Park, Villa Heights, NoDa and now FreeMoreWest,” said Donald Santos, managing director at Alliance Residential. “Our Broadstone collection delivers high-end amenities that appeal to residents seeking luxury living and conveniences expected from those living the modern work-life experience. 

Broadstone West End apartments will feature nine-foot ceilings, open floorplans, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops wood-style flooring and sleek Moen kitchen and bath fixtures. The community will include high-end amenities such as a resort-style pool and adjoining pool deck featuring an outdoor kitchen, a 24/7 state of the art fitness center, private coworking offices, resident clubroom featuring a kitchen and card room. The pet-friendly community will also feature a fenced pet park. 

This is Alliance Residential’s tenth recent project in Charlotte. Previous Broadstone-specific highlights include Broadstone Ayrsley in Southwest Charlotte, Broadstone Lemmond Farm in Mint Hill, and Broadstone Highland Creek in Northeast Charlotte.  The next twelve months will be busy for Alliance, with the introduction of Broadstone Craft and Broadstone Optimist Park, both in the Optimist Park neighborhood and The Boulevard, A Broadstone Community set to open its doors in 2024 in Charlotte’s lively South End.  2023 will also see the introduction of Alliance’s first Prose development to the Charlotte market, with Prose Rhyne opening its doors in Fall of this year followed by Prose McCullough Station. The company is also currently under development of its third Charlotte Prose community, Prose Noda. 

Alliance Residential Company is one of the largest and most active rental residential real estate developers in the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with 19 regional offices, Alliance is focused on the development, construction and acquisition of residential communities across 17 states and 33 metropolitan markets. Alliance develops high-end Broadstone multifamily communities, Holden senior housing communities, and workforce housing properties through its Prose brand. For more information, visit www.allresco.com. 

