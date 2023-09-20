A rising number of rentals drives down rent prices for third straight month 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Realtor.com® July Rental Report revealed a third consecutive month of better news for renters in many parts of the country, with a continued decline in year-over-year rent prices for 0-2 bedroom properties, down -1.0% from July 2022, driven in part by a rising rental supply.

The median asking rent in the 50 largest metros increased $15 to $1,759 from June to July 2023, but remains down $18 from the peak 12 months ago. July also marks the first year-over-year decrease in rent for studio units since 2020, continuing the downward trend led by two-bedroom units in May and one-bedroom units in June.

“Renters in many areas are now spending slightly less on rent relative to their overall income, giving their budgets a little more breathing room at a time of stubborn inflation and ongoing affordability concerns,” said Danielle Hale, Chief Economist at Realtor.com®. “With our midyear forecast update noting a surge in multi-family construction and an uptick in vacancy rates, we anticipate this downward pressure on rent prices will continue, providing many renters with much-needed stability in their housing expenses. Given the current rental market momentum and seasonal trends, it will be very unlikely to see a new peak rent in 2023.”

Affordability advancing slowly, supported by new supply

In July 2023, nationwide rent was slightly more affordable than July of the previous year. To be considered affordable, one rule of thumb is that housing costs should fall below 30% of gross household income. In July 2023, people earning the typical household income and looking to rent would be spending 25.9% of their earnings to lease a typical for-rent home, down from 26.5% in July 2022. This positive change can be attributed to a combination of declining median rents and rising median household income. Additionally, increased supply is boosting vacancy rates and helping drive down rents. However, vacancy rates still remain below pre-pandemic levels, rent prices are elevated overall, and affordability continues to be a significant issue. Renters in eight of the top 50 metros, for example, pay a rent share higher than 30% relative to the median household income.

Middle America remains an affordable oasis between costly coastal locations, for now

The least affordable markets in July 2023 include coastal and Sun Belt locations, where renters often spent more than 30% of the median household income on housing costs. Miami, Fla., was by far the least affordable rental market, followed by Los Angeles, San Diego, New York City, Boston, Riverside, Calif., Tampa, Fla., and Orlando, Fla. In three of these eight cities, affordability has worsened compared with last year. In Miami, for example, renters would have spent 44.2% of their monthly paycheck on the typical rental in July 2023. Conversely, Oklahoma City was the most affordable rental market in July 2023, with renters spending 18.4% of their median household income on housing. Other affordable rental markets include midwestern mainstays such as Columbus, Ohio; Minneapolis, Minn.; Cincinnati; and Kansas City, Kan.

South and West affordability improves, Midwest rents rise

While rents in the South and West remain high, these areas show improved affordability, following a consistent downward rental cost trend during the preceding months. The most significant improvement was Riverside, Calif., where renters with a typical household income would spend 33.9% of their monthly paycheck on the typical rental in July 2023; while higher than the 30% affordability threshold, this represents a decline of 3.4 percentage points compared with 12 months ago. Meanwhile, strong demand in Midwest markets such as Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wis.; Birmingham, Ala.; and Indianapolis is driving lower vacancy rates and faster rent growth, eroding affordability in more traditionally budget-friendly locations.

“As renters determine their next move, whether it’s to stay put, save up to buy a home, or move and rent in a new location, the rental landscape is showing signs of improvement,” said Jiayi Xu, Economist at Realtor.com®. “To determine if renting remains the right choice for your household, free, trusted tools like our Rent Vs. Buy Calculator or our most affordable markets research can help renters make more informed housing decisions.”