Poettker Construction completes second phase of NorthPoint Development’s Gateway85 initiative 

By: Staff Report//September 12, 2023//

Poettker Construction congratulates NorthPoint Development for the completion of phase II of the Gateway85 industrial park in Gastonia. Poettker was selected by NorthPoint as the phase II general contractor. Phase II of the park consists of buildings 4 and 7, encompassing 55 acres and adding an additional 946,000 square feet of industrial warehouse building product to the development. Gateway85 sits on 300 acres just east of Cox Road abutting N.C. 7 to the north and Interstate 85 to the south and will comprise of 3.6 million square feet of industrial warehouse product once fully developed.   

Building 4 is a 241,000-square-foot single rear load warehouse with a 36-foot clear height consisting of 22 dock doors that can be expanded to 45. Building 7 is a 705,000-square-foot cross-dock warehouse with a clear height of 40 feet and features 70 dock doors that can be expanded to 140. Preparation of the project consisted of relocating an existing road that goes through the site, associated utility infrastructure extensions to support the development and land development of the 55-acre phase II area. 

“This is an exciting milestone for NorthPoint and Poettker Construction is appreciative of the opportunity to support them on it,” said Keith Poettker, CEO of Poettker Construction Company. “The Southeast market is seeing incredible strength and resilience across many market sectors fueled by continued population growth. In particular, the Charlotte region is evolving into a transportation and logistics industrial hub due to its superior transportation network and we are excited to play a small part in that growth as we continue to be a resource that industrial developers can trust and rely on to assist them in their construction needs.” 

Established in 1980, Poettker Construction is a second-generation, family-owned business specializing in construction management, design/build, general contracting, and self-perform services with an emphasis to exceed the client’s expectations. Poettker Construction is dedicated to providing safe, quality, sustainable, and technology solutions to clients in the Education, Distribution, Federal Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial, Multi-Family, Municipal, Recreation, Retail, and Utility industries. The company prides itself on building long-lasting relationships with their clients, business partners and the communities in which they work. For more information, visit www.poettkerconstruction.com. 

