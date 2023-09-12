New polling suggests ‘no growth’ economy for small businesses 

By: Staff Report//September 12, 2023//

Home>Inside Tract>

New polling suggests ‘no growth’ economy for small businesses 

New polling suggests ‘no growth’ economy for small businesses 

By: Staff Report//September 12, 2023//

Listen to this article

Job Creators Network Foundation (JCNF) has released the July edition of its Small Business IQ Poll of 400 small business employers. The Small Business Intelligence Quotient (SBIQ), an index tracking sentiment about the economy, dropped nearly a point to 54.8—the second lowest reading recorded this year. 

Small business sentiment has remained relatively flat since 2021—economic fatigue that is having a chilling effect on Main Street growth. According to July’s polling, 72 percent of small employers are either pressing pause on hiring or cutting staff. Meanwhile, 67 percent are freezing wages. 

The survey also indicates strong popularity for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—a pandemic-era grant program that provided a lifeline to millions of small businesses. Despite recent misplaced claims about fraud, 72 percent of entrepreneurs support the PPP.

Related Content

As more investors choose lower cost exchange-traded funds, why do mutual funds remain so popular?

Liam Gibson | Wealth of Geeks   At the start of the millennium, total ETF assets under management in the U[...]

September 12, 2023

Americans are clueless about home buying, according to new survey 

Americans are wildly misinformed about home prices — 73% don't think homes are affordable right now, yet 60%[...]

September 12, 2023

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as oil prices rise and Oracle weighs on tech stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting lower Tuesday as Wall Street waits for reports coming up this week [...]

September 12, 2023

Poettker Construction completes second phase of NorthPoint Development’s Gateway85 initiative 

Poettker Construction congratulates NorthPoint Development for the completion of phase II of the Gateway85 in[...]

September 12, 2023

The White House is tackling rental housing junk fees. Here’s what one consultant on the new initia...

           If you’ve ever rented what you thought was a great apartment at a reasonable price, only [...]

September 12, 2023

Stock market today: Wall Street rises to reverse some of last week’s losses

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are ticking higher Monday as Wall Street recovers some of its losses from last w[...]

September 11, 2023

Latest News

See All Latest News

Editor’s Notes

Features

See All Features

Polls

Will the Trump Organization ever go through with a purchase of The Point Lake and Golf Club in Mooresville?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...