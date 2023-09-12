Developer files plans for 384-acre mixed-use project in Kings Mountain 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Insignis Partners, an investment and real estate development firm, filed plans Wednesday with the City of Kings Mountain to rezone a 384-acre property along a growing corridor of economic development. The request would facilitate a mixed-use project with up to 5 million square feet of new buildings and is one of the largest development proposals in the city’s history.

The project, referred to as Dixon Ridge, envisions a vibrant mix of industrial, research and development, and residential space at a key intersection on Interstate 85 near Dixon School Road. Insignis’ plans include over 57 acres of open space, pickleball and tennis courts, parks and walking trails, and a greenway trail system for pedestrians and bicyclists that will connect to nearby city-owned lake properties.

The request includes an application to rezone the property to a new Planned Development District as well as a development agreement that outlines terms between Insignis and the city. Insignis expects the project to exceed $750 million in value at full build out. It has committed to developing the project exclusively within the City of Kings Mountain’s jurisdiction; a commitment which ensures the city will benefit from property taxes and development and utility fees to be paid by the project.

Both Insignis and Kings Mountain leaders are excited about how the project fits into the growth of Cleveland and Gaston counties. The project will help spur new economic investment and job creation, and Insignis views it as a collaborative effort with the city.

“We’re excited to introduce Dixon Ridge to the Kings Mountain, NC market,” Insignis Managing Partner and Co-Founder Paul Sparks said. “Submitting our application for this project is such a significant step forward for something that’s taken us 18 months to create and fine tune. And now, everything becomes a lot more real, which is exciting.”

Kings Mountain City Manager Jim Palenick joined the city last year after having spent the past seven years in local government leadership positions in the Midwest. He’s confident the proposed Dixon Ridge project will help fuel Kings Mountain’s economy for years to come.

“We see this development as truly transformational to the community and the region,” Palenick said. “Much like Research Triangle Park has come to define the Raleigh-Durham metro, Dixon Ridge presents a similarly seminal opportunity for the future of Kings Mountain.”

Mayor Scott Neisler has also been involved in initial conversations about the project and is excited to welcome new industry to his hometown.

The filing of the rezoning and development agreement begins a public process that will unfold over the next several months. Both Kings Mountain staff and elected officials will review the project moving forward.

Parker Poe partner Jamie Schwedler, leader of the firm’s Development Services Industry Team, and associate Matthew Carpenter are serving as land use attorneys for Insignis and have worked closely with City of Kings Mountain staff.