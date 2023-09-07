Zonda introduces ‘rental housing outlook’ to support builders in the growing build to rent industry 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Zonda recently announced the launch of Rental Housing Outlook, a curated subscription of analyses, forecasts, and insights on the build to rent (BTR) and single-family rental (SFR) sectors. Published quarterly, Rental Housing Outlook features Zonda’s robust and proprietary data alongside expert analyses from Zonda’s well-known and sought-after team of Advisors.

“The rental housing market has been shifting like sand in a storm, and we are thrilled to be on this journey to decode the factors that are driving the rental residential industry,” said Tim Sullivan, Senior Managing Principal of Zonda Advisory. “Rental Housing Outlook will provide optics into these trends to help those in the industry make smart decisions.”

Zonda’s Rental Housing Outlook stands apart from the competition with these valuable features:

The only comprehensive and fully dedicated build to rent database in the industry, covering hundreds of thousands of Built to Rent units, including completed or under construction units and units in the planning stages

Project index tracking of over 1,500 BTR projects nationwide (more than twice the projects covered vs. competitor’s reports)

Unmatched new residential and build to rent proprietary deed data that reveals corporate entities behind LLC holdings, fills missing data fields, and streamlines the data noise

Trend tracking of the conversion of Build for Sale projects to Build to Rent projects

Special designation and comprehensive tracking of different product types in the rental space

Rising costs of housing and lack of affordability has skyrocketed the need for rental housing. Zonda’s Rental Housing Outlook provides those in the BTR space with the competitive data they need to make expert decisions and stay on top of trends.

In addition to the in-depth quarterly report, RHO subscribers also receive: