Zonda introduces ‘rental housing outlook’ to support builders in the growing build to rent industry 

Zonda recently announced the launch of Rental Housing Outlook, a curated subscription of analyses, forecasts, and insights on the build to rent (BTR) and single-family rental (SFR) sectors. Published quarterly, Rental Housing Outlook features Zonda’s robust and proprietary data alongside expert analyses from Zonda’s well-known and sought-after team of Advisors.
“The rental housing market has been shifting like sand in a storm, and we are thrilled to be on this journey to decode the factors that are driving the rental residential industry,” said Tim Sullivan, Senior Managing Principal of Zonda Advisory. “Rental Housing Outlook will provide optics into these trends to help those in the industry make smart decisions.”
Zonda’s Rental Housing Outlook stands apart from the competition with these valuable features:
Rising costs of housing and lack of affordability has skyrocketed the need for rental housing. Zonda’s Rental Housing Outlook provides those in the BTR space with the competitive data they need to make expert decisions and stay on top of trends.
In addition to the in-depth quarterly report, RHO subscribers also receive: