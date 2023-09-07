U.S. corporate borrowers face second-half challenges, report says 

Listen to this article Listen to this article

U.S. nonfinancial corporate borrowers are entering the second half of the year simultaneously buoyed by resilient economic activity and weighed down by persistent price pressures and the prospect—in fact, the virtual certainty—of higher-for-longer interest rates, S&P Global Ratings said in a report titled “U.S. Corporate Credit Outlook Midyear 2023: A Fragile Stability“.

All-in borrowing costs are far higher than they were this time last year, attributable to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes. Financing conditions look set to remain challenging through the end of the year, especially for the lowest-rated borrowers, with benchmark interest rates unlikely to fall any time soon and lenders becoming more selective.

“Lower-rated borrowers are vulnerable to liquidity constraints, with earnings under pressure in many corporate sectors and the debt-maturity wall creeping into view,” said David Tesher, S&P Global Ratings’ head of North America Credit Research. “A protracted period of more costly credit would weigh on entities’ debt-service burdens and limit access to funding.”

We think the U.S. will narrowly avoid slipping into recession this year, with the world’s biggest economy proving resilient to a multitude of stresses. This comes as we expect the central bank to keep its policy rate at 5.25%-5.5% at least until mid-2024. While inflation has shown signs of easing, core inflation remains above the Fed’s comfort level.

Against this higher-for-longer backdrop, refinancing at prevailing rates can as much as double the interest expense for the lowest-rated companies. Even if maturities are many years away, speculative-grade companies typically have floating-rate debt, which means interest costs have crept higher.

Companies saddled with the combination of large amounts of debt and thin profit margins are most vulnerable. Broadly speaking, this includes companies in capital-intensive sectors that are highly competitive. To the extent that these entities are more exposed to unhedged floating-rate debt, even small rate increases have resulted in significant jumps in interest expense, sometimes pushing businesses into insolvency.

Speculative-grade maturities are relatively low in the next 12 months, yet they escalate quickly, rising to $84 billion in the first half of 2024, and to $173 billion in the first half of 2025.

Further complicating the lending environment is the slump in commercial real estate (CRE), as declining demand for certain types of properties—e.g., office space—weighs on asset valuations and erodes cash flows at a time when financing costs have increased. Banks have already curbed lending in response to sector turmoil earlier this year, and as they strive to fortify their balance sheets, tighter lending conditions could become more widespread, making it more difficult for entities—especially small and midsize businesses, as well as households—to gain funding.

The health care, retail, and consumer products sectors stand out as having the highest proportion of negative outlooks and borrowers on CreditWatch with negative implications. While consumer products companies are beginning to benefit from normalized consumer behaviors and improving supply chains, health care remains saddled with rising input and labor costs.

Rising interest rates and inflation have been primary contributors to margin pressures, however labor-related issues are becoming more prominent. Close to half of the sectors we cover include labor costs or availability as a pain point. The tight labor market has been the lynchpin keeping consumers spending and helping to stave off a recession. However, a gradual decline in the quit rate and the ratio of job vacancies to job seekers—now both well off their recent peaks—suggest the labor market is starting to soften. This raises several questions, including whether the advances in remuneration and working conditions accrued during the time that labor was hardest to find will stick.