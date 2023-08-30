Stock market today: Wall Street moves higher, adding to recent gains

By: The Associated Press//August 30, 2023//

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in late morning trading on Wednesday following several updates showing that the job market continued cooling, but economic growth remained resilient.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and continued to chip away at the market’s losses in August. The benchmark index is coming off of three straight gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 34,872 as of 11:24 a.m. and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.
Technology stocks led the market’s gains. Apple jumped 1.4% and Palo Alto Networks rose 1.3%.
HP was on the losing end with a 8.2% slump after cutting its profit forecast for the year.
Wall Street’s focus this week remains a broad mix of economic updates that investors hope will paint a clearer picture of where the economy is headed and whether the Federal Reserve has enough reason to hold off on any additional interest rate hikes.
A survey of private-sector employers in the U.S. showed that hiring cooled more than expected by economists. The report reinforces the latest government data on job openings from Tuesday, which also showed that hiring is cooling somewhat.
The U.S. downgraded its economic growth estimate for the second quarter to an annual rate of 2.1% from 2.4%. Economists had forecast that the gross domestic product, or GDP, assessment would remain unchanged though it still marks a slight increase from growth of 2% during the first quarter.
Treasury yields fell following the latest economic reports. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.10% from about 4.15% just before the latest GDP report. It stood at 4.12% late Tuesday.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for the Fed, fell to 4.83% from a level of 4.90% prior to the latest GDP release. It stood at 4.89% late Tuesday.
The latest round of economic updates are signaling that the Fed may be able to pause hiking its main interest rate, which it has pushed to its highest level since 2001 in an effort to tame inflation. The central bank held rates steady at its last meeting and investors expect the same at its upcoming meeting in September.
Wall Street is also hoping that economic data this week shows that the Fed’s goal of a “soft landing” is possible. The central bank’s goal has been to raise interest rates enough to tame inflation without crashing the economy into a recession. A strong job market and consumer spending has helped thwart a recession and analysts are divided on whether one will occur with any severity.
On Thursday, the government will release its latest update on inflation with the July report on personal consumption and expenditures, or PCE. That’s the Fed’s preferred measure for inflation, and it has been cooling for months. PCE eased to 3% in June and was as a high as 7% a year ago.
On Friday, the government’s monthly employment report for August will cap a heavy week of updates about hiring and jobs.
Markets in Asia and Europe were mixed.
___
Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

