Realtor.Com® June rental report: rent prices continue downward trend 

The Realtor.com® June Rental Report found that relief for renters continues, as rent prices dropped even further, down 1.0% year over year. While the median asking rent in the 50 largest metros increased to $1,745, up by $7 from last month, it was down $31 from its July 2022 peak.

“The downward trend in rent prices continued in June, providing a much-needed respite for renters and an opportunity to regain some control over their housing expenses,” said Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale. “With our midyear forecast update calling for slowing inflation, better-than-expected labor market performance, and an increase in multi-family supply, we’re seeing some encouraging signs for renters’ budgets as we enter the second half of the year.”

June marks the first year-over-year decrease in rent for one-bedroom units since 2020, mirroring the first such drop in rent for two-bedroom units in May.

While continuing rent price declines are helping to improve affordability, it’s important to note that rents remain significantly elevated: 24.1% higher than the same time in 2019. Rents for studios, for example, also continue to grow. The median rent of studios was $1,445, up by $14 (1.0%) year-over-year and $229 (18.8%) higher than four years ago.

Western rents drop further as San Jose experiences first decline

Rent in Western metros continues to decline faster than other parts of the country (-3.8% Y/Y). San Jose, the last large western metro to show a decline in rental prices, saw its first year-over-year rent drop in nearly two years (-1.4%). In contrast, rents in northeastern hubs such as New York City (+4.7%) and Boston (+2.5%) continued to climb more quickly. The strong labor market in the Northeast is likely driving demand, although increasing supply may help ease the upward pressure on rent prices. Rents in the Midwest are still climbing (+3.2%), due to greater affordability in the region. Of the Top 10 metros experiencing the most rent growth, half are located in the Midwest. Meanwhile, rents in the South (-1.3%) dropped lower than a year ago.

Youngest metros offer affordability, tech jobs

Affordable rent and job prospects are key factors for young people choosing a place to live. Of the 10 metros with the highest share of young households and young renters (aged 25-34), Oklahoma City ranks as the most affordable, with younger individuals spending only 18.7% of their monthly income on the typical rental during June. This age group, which makes up 30% of employees in the tech sector, according to our estimation from the Current Population Survey, is renting in areas with high tech growth, suggesting that tech jobs hold considerable appeal for young households. Six of the metros with the highest share of young renters also had higher-than-average annual growth in their tech sectors (+0.8%). Nine of the 10 experienced positive growth rates overall, led by Seattle (+3.9%), Orlando, Fla. (+2.8%), and Denver (+2.2%).

“The continuing declines in rental prices mark a promising shift for renters after months where many renters spent more than they could afford on housing costs,” said Realtor.com® Economist Jiayi Xu. “We expect to see rental prices continue to show small year-over-year declines through the end of the year.”