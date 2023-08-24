Great Smoky Mountains National Park voted by North Carolinians as their top pick for Labor Day BBQs (poll) 

Poll on North Carolina’s favorite locations for Labor Day BBQs/picnics.

Outer Banks and Pisgah National Forest came in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

Interactive map showing each state’s top pick for a Labor Day celebration .

Having a BBQ or picnic on this day has become a time-honored tradition among American families. It’s not just about sizzling steaks and zesty sides; it’s a flavorful tribute to the nation’s backbone, our hard-working souls. As we bid ‘so long’ to summer’s embrace, these BBQs and picnics represent a quintessential American toast to unity, prosperity, and the simple joys of life. So, why do we gather ’round the grill every Labor Day? Because nothing says ‘America’ quite like celebrating hard work with a side of smoky goodness!

As summer wanes on September 4th, many families choose to celebrate the last of the warm weather outdoors – but where is the best place to celebrate Labor Day? It’s a question posed to 3,000 families by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, who polled respondents in each state to find out which location, in their experience, is the best to celebrate a Labor Day meal.

North Carolinians’ top pick was Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg. The park’s majestic mountain landscapes, lush forests, and vibrant biodiversity create a stunning backdrop for a memorable outdoor gathering. Families can enjoy picnicking in the designated areas, surrounded by the park’s natural beauty, while savoring the tranquility of the mountains. The park’s range of activities, including hiking trails, wildlife spotting, and breathtaking overlooks, offer opportunities for pre or post-picnic exploration and adventure.

In second place came Outer Banks in Nags Head. The beachfront picnic areas, surrounded by the beauty of North Carolina’s barrier islands, offer an ideal spot for sharing meals and enjoying quality time together. Families can engage in a range of beach activities, from swimming and beachcombing to flying kites and building sandcastles, ensuring a day filled with both relaxation and fun.

And rounding up the top 3 was Pisgah National Forest in Brevard. Families can explore the forest’s extensive trail network, leading to enchanting spots like Looking Glass Falls and challenging hikes like those to Mount Pisgah. With its opportunities for outdoor activities, Pisgah National Forest ensures a Labor Day celebration filled with both tranquility and adventure, making it a remarkable destination for families to come together and create lasting memories.