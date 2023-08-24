Frampton Construction completes Delta Industrial Park facility

Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has finished the construction of Delta Industrial Park in Gastonia, N.C. The Class-A industrial park was developed by Trinity Capital Advisors and features an 876,587-square-foot facility.

Located on Delta Drive directly off I-85, the park benefits from prominent roadway visibility and easy interstate access. The cross-dock building is constructed of concrete tilt walls and structural steel, with a 40-foot clear height, 180 dock positions, and four drive-in doors.

Notable items in the scope of work included the installation of a fire water tank measuring 31 feet in diameter with a capacity of 138,000 gallons, and the construction of a 64-foot retaining wall consisting of approximately 10,000 segmental blocks. Frampton also coordinated the complex construction of a new high-voltage transmission tower by Duke Energy.

Joey Smith, vice president of Frampton Construction, said, “We’re very proud of our team and trade partners for delivering this high-quality industrial building. The site work on this project was a monumental task unlike any other project. Over one million cubic yards of dirt was moved to get the site pad-ready. The Frampton project team and all of our trade partners worked tirelessly through various challenges and delivered an incredible project.”

Merriman Schmitt Architects completed the design for the building. Thomas & Hutton served as the civil engineer, and JLL is handling leasing. Work on the site began in November of 2021 and was completed in June 2023.

Trinity Capital Advisors focuses on the acquisition and development of institutional-quality commercial real estate in the southeastern United States. The firm has invested more than $4.2 billion acquiring and developing more than 29 million square feet in the Southeast, including industrial portfolios, life science campuses, CBD, and suburban offices. Investments are capitalized through various Trinity Capital investment vehicles and partnerships, with some of the country’s top institutional investors. Learn more at www.trinitycapitaladvisors.com or call 704-714-4515.

Frampton Construction is a full-service construction firm offering planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services. The dedicated team of professionals takes pride in building strong relationships with clients while providing the highest quality of service. They deliver executive leadership and personal oversight throughout the building process while working diligently to exceed the expectations of every client. With offices in Charleston, S.C., Charlotte, N.C., and Tampa, FL, the company is positioned to manage projects in the southeast and beyond.