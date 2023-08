Home rents continue to rise

Rentometer has released their Q2 2023 Rent Report for three-bedroom (3-BR) houses that are single-family rentals (SFRs). Rentometer collects data for all residential asset classes, but this report is focused on SFR because they are one of, if not the most, active residential rental asset classes today.

Rentometer’s president, Mike Lapsley, commented that “we have increased our coverage and monitoring of the SFR market as the activity and interest in this particular market has escalated over the last few years.”

The Q2 ’23 report covers 508 cities that had at least 25 data points for Q2 ’22 and Q2 ’23. It includes an analysis of year-over-year change in average rent prices by city for the second quarter.

Highlights from the report are as follows:

89% of the 508 cities experienced year-over-year rent increases

36% of the 508 cities experienced double digit year-over-year rent increases, which is down from 60% last quarter

Some notable markets with increasing average rents over the past year are Dallas, TX (+34%), Phoenix, AZ (+19%), and Atlanta, GA (+18%). Markets that had the largest decrease in average rents are Conyers, GA, Springfield, IL, Cypress, TX, and Apex, NC which all had rent prices decrease by -9%.