Mortgage locks edge lower in June while credit availability continues to tighten 

Black Knight, Inc. has announced the release of its latest Originations Market Monitor report, looking at mortgage origination data through June 2023 month-end. Leveraging daily rate lock data from the Black Knight Optimal Blue PPE, the Originations Market Monitor provides the industry’s earliest and most comprehensive view of origination activity.

“As May gave way to June, we saw banks lose some of their appetite for jumbo loans,” said Andy Walden, vice president of enterprise research and strategy at Black Knight. “While the OBMMI 30-year conforming index rose 6 basis points over the month, the jumbo rate index was up by three times that level. Purchase loans continue to claim a larger share of a shrinking origination pipeline, as refinance opportunities remain scarce. Indeed, we saw the purchase lending share of June’s locks hit another all-time high. But keep in mind: It is a dominant share of a very constrained market.”

The month’s pipeline data showed rate lock activity fell across the board, edging lower by 1% overall on a month-to-month basis, with purchase locks down a scant 0.6%, cash-out refinances falling 1.4% and rate/term refinance locks off by almost 17%. Purchase locks accounted for 88.4% of locks in June, the highest share on record. Even so, purchase lock counts were down 31% year over year and 29% compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“As we noted in our most recent Mortgage Monitor report, the housing market has been reheating as we approach the traditional tail end of the homebuying season,” Walden said. “What’s clear is that continued economic uncertainty, tightening credit and affordability concerns have all helped to skew the market toward higher-credit borrowers. In fact, the average credit score among purchase locks hit a record high in June. Likewise, the average purchase price rising for the seventh straight month, while the average loan amount remained flat, suggests lower loan-to-value ratios as well.”