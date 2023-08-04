Showcase Realty welcomes a new agent to its growing team

Showcase Realty is proud to announce the newest addition to its growing team of top-notch real estate agents serving the Carolinas.

Lynethe Guevara is the newest REALTOR® to join Showcase’s Realty’s Real Estate Department.

She joined Showcase Realty because she believes that the system in place for agents clearly sets her up for success.

Lynethe aims to be a great contribution to the team by using her home remodelling background and making sure that all of her clients have an enjoyable homebuying experience.

Her favorite thing in Charlotte is the diversity in people, things to do and how much the city is growing.

With a continuously growing team of licensed and hardworking real estate agents, Showcase Realty stays committed to its goal of providing the highest quality real estate service anywhere in Charlotte.