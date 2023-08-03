The Power House restoration project in Rock Hill, S. Carolina showcases Six3Tile® pro kits 

The Bleachery Mill Powerhouse has been transformed into an upscale mixed-use facility, a challenging project that was aided by the use of Six3Tile’s innovative tile panel solutions.

“The Power House was a complex project with unique design and construction challenges,” said Tara Sherbert, CEO of the Sherbert Group, which led the development of the project. “There aren’t too many people crazy enough to take on a project like this, but we specialize in historic renovations.”

Completed in June 2023, The Power House in Rock Hill, S.C. stood dormant for decades before developers took on the task of renovating it. The old coal-fired power plant was transformed into a mixed-used building with luxury apartments, dining and entertainment.

The project was a challenge for the developers, contractors and architects. Construction had to stay within the façade and structure of the building, so the apartments were all different sizes and configurations. That made ordering and installing finish materials – especially tile – difficult.

One of the key ways the construction was accelerated was by using Six3Tile Pro Kits. A tile panel solution, the Pro Kits can be cut to fit onsite. They are also lightweight and easy to install.

“Installing ceramic tile has inherent complexities and requires a certain skill set,” said Cal Trumbo, founder and CEO of Six3Tile. “Our product offers that same finished look of traditional tile in a large panel format, dramatically reducing the time it takes to install.”

Six3Tile also provided custom tile designs for The Power House’s food court and brewery, including inlaid logo designs. A process that would have taken weeks with ceramic tile was completed in just a few days.

“It’s very simple,” said Tom Stenzel, one of the developers on The Power House project. “It’s easy to cut to fit whatever corners and angles you need, and it’s lightweight and easy to work with, so we can install a lot of square footage in a short period of time.”

And because the panels are so easy to install, they can eliminate cost-related design restrictions. “In a project like The Power House, which had so many challenges due to the nature of the building, budget constraints were a real concern,” Trumbo continued. “Six3Tile gave the developers more design flexibility at no additional cost.”