Home flipping activity remains high across nation 

ATTOM has released its first-quarter 2023 U.S. Home Flipping Report showing that 72,960 single-family homes and condominiums in the United States were flipped in the first quarter. Those transactions represented 9 percent of all sales.

The latest portion was down from 9.4 percent of all home sales in the nation during the first quarter of 2022. But it was still up from 8 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, hitting the second-highest level this century.

The report also revealed that while flipping activity rose, mixed trends emerged for raw profits and profit margins. Profits and investment returns both increased slightly from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of this year. But both also remained near low points over the past decade, reflecting ongoing financial struggles for home flippers.

The quarterly gain in the typical profit margin, of 22 percent, represented a modest reversal of fortune for investors following three years of nearly continuous declines that began well before a slowdown in the broader U.S. housing market last year.

“Home-flipping investors across the U.S. may have finally halted the decline,” said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. “In the first quarter, profit margins showed a slight upward turn after an extended slump, while interest in flipped homes continued to rise among buyers. However, investors shouldn’t assume they’re out of the woods just yet. Home-flipping carrying costs can easily erase a 22 percent return on gross profits, and it’s possible that the recent gain is merely a temporary blip. Nevertheless, the first-quarter trends offer some hope for investors indicating that brighter times may lie ahead.”

Among flips nationwide, the gross profit on typical transactions (the difference between the median purchase price paid by investors and the median resale price) increased to $56,000 in the first quarter of 2023. That remained down 20 percent from $70,000 in the first quarter of 2022 and still stood at one of the lowest points since the U.S. housing market began recovering in 2012 from the Great Recession that struck in the late 2000s. Nevertheless, the total profit of typical flips nationwide was up 4.7 percent from $53,500 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Typical profit margins, meanwhile, also ticked up during the first few months of this year, after falling in eight of the prior nine quarters.

The typical gross flipping profit of $56,000 in the first quarter of 2023 translated into a 22.5 percent return on investment compared to the original acquisition price. While the typical margin remained down from 26.9 percent in the first quarter of 2022 – and was still less than half of the 51.5 percent level recorded in the middle of 2020 – it inched up from 21.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Profits and profit margins turned around a bit in the first quarter of 2023 as median resale prices on flipped homes went up slightly faster than they were rising when investors were buying homes.

Specifically, in the first quarter of 2023, the typical resale price on flipped homes increased 1.7 percent, from $300,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $305,000 in the first quarter of this year. That was better than the 1 percent increase in the median price that recent home flippers were commonly seeing when they originally bought their properties.

The recent profit turnaround – modest as it was – continued an unusual pattern of home flipping fortunes running counter to the broader U.S. housing market. For the prior three years, investment returns were mostly dropping. That was happening despite prices and profits for traditional sellers soaring during an extended, decade-long boom period for the overall market.

Investor woes continued last year as the market surge stalled amid rising mortgage rates, high consumer price inflation, a faltering stock market and economic uncertainty. Home values have dropped throughout the country since the second quarter of last year, with the national median price down 7 percent. But flipping profits started to reverse course early this year, even as prices continued to dip in most of the country.