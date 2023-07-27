Climate extremes drive changes in building products demand 

Demand for residential metal roofing in the U.S. is making significant gains, according to the latest annual industry report that measures overall roofing demand and activity.

According to the Dodge Report, U.S. metal roofing demand for residential re-roofing jumped to a record-high 18 percent in 2022, up by six percent in just three years. Gains also were made in the new residential construction market, where metal roofing’s market share rose in all but two regions of the U.S. Some of the biggest increases were in the East South Central (Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama), East North Central (Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana) and New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut) regions, correlating with the need for better performance and resiliency in areas hit hard by climate extremes and monster storms. The Dodge Report study has tracked industry growth data annually since 1998.

Metal roofing is beginning to eat away at asphalt roofing’s historically-dominate share of the U.S. market. According to Renee Ramey, executive director of the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA) http://www.metalroofing.com, concerns about asphalt’s inability to last or hold up under extreme conditions, and serious environmental issues such as the tremendous amount of landfill waste and the air pollution caused by asphalt, are driving homeowners to look for better options.

“Consumers are simply tired of having to replace their roofs after just a few years or worry about whether they have long-lasting protection against monster storms, wildfires and extreme temperatures,” said Ramey. “We’re finding more homeowners are turning to quality metal roofs, not just for better, long-lasting performance, but also for metal’s more sustainable and low maintenance attributes.”

The Metal Roofing Alliance also is credited for driving significant awareness and understanding to help inform U.S. and Canadian homeowners about how metal roofing compares to other types of roofing materials. The organization offers a wide variety of robust resources and tools for homeowners, including the its comprehensive Buyer’s Guide, available for free at https://www.metalroofing.com/news/download-mra-residential-metal-roofing-buyers-guide/.

Other factors, such as greater adoption of residential solar systems, are also helping drive growth. Because quality metal roofs are designed to last even longer than solar panels themselves, and can be installed easily and quickly, they are the perfect roofing choice for the increasing number of homeowners interested in harnessing the power of solar. Additionally, quality metal roofing increases energy efficiency and can be recycled at the end of its long life, making it a sustainable and better performing choice for even the harshest climate conditions, including high winds heavy snow and ice loads, and hail storms. For areas prone to wildfires, quality metal roofs protect against ignition and wayward sparks, and most carry the highest possible Class A fire rating.

“It’s gratifying to us to know that homeowners are really getting the message that metal roofing is a better choice for a wide variety of compelling reasons,” said Ramey. “We believe that as the need for home resiliency continues to grow, so too will the demand for quality metal roofing.”