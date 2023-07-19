These are the most popular months to move home in the U.S.

Moving home can depend on several factors but perhaps the most important is how many properties are available at the time.

Moving experts at movingfeedback have used Zillow data to analyze the number of properties available to rent or buy in the U.S each month from 2020-2022.

July had the most properties available with a total of 1,456,259 homes to rent or buy nationwide from 2020-2022.

August is close behind with 1,436,279 properties available over the last three years.

June is the third most popular month, with 1,383,191 properties available.

The summer months offer more convenience when moving home as the weather is likely to be warm and rental leases start to expire, causing more people to look for properties. June, July and August are also typically the end of the academic year so many parents will wait until the summer to move house as it will not disrupt their child’s education.

However, with most choosing to move at this time of year, moving companies are busy and costs are expensive.

January had the least number of homes available, with only 843,530 in total across the last three years.

December and February also had a low number of available homes, with 887,744 and 868,836 respectively from 2020-2022.

The winter months are consistently quieter due to the weather and holidays. They can also be the cheapest months to move as companies may have reduced moving rates during this time due to a lack of demand for services.

Harrison Gough, content writer at movingfeedback commented on the findings:

“When moving home it’s important to consider what you’ll need to complete the move. The weather is a major factor in traveling to a new property and the findings support this, with the coldest winter months having the lowest number of listed properties.

“Holidays can also be a huge factor in moving as offices and companies close around Christmas. However, the study does show that September has a large number of properties which coincides with the start of the new academic year. This could be due to parents looking to move to more desirable neighborhoods for their children. From this perspective, if you lease your house in summer time, you are highly likely to get more money out of this as a vendor will need it when their kids are off of school.

“Labor Day typically marks the start of the off-season when it comes to moving home. This period from November to April is often cheaper than the summer months as people begin to start planning a move. The data from 2023 follows the trend set in previous years, with 384,305 listed properties as of April 30th.”