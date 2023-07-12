Not just a pandemic perk: Majority of employees ready to walk if companies don’t embrace hybrid work 

This year’s edition of the Greenhouse Candidate Experience Report, surveying over 1,200 US-based employees, found that the large majority (76%) would actively search for or be open to a new job if their company rolled back flexible work policies. Candidates from historically underrepresented groups are nearly one-quarter (22%) more likely to look for jobs if their company no longer offers flexible policies. This data points to the new expectations around work – the large majority of workers feel that flexibility is not just a pandemic perk.

The data reveals that inflexible companies will struggle to hire top talent – 42% of candidates will not apply for a role that doesn’t offer their preferred working model. As more companies mandate a return to the office, hybrid remains the preferred working model for 40% of workers while 12% prefer a fully remote model, showing that workers want a flexible mix of in-person and remote work.

Candidates want pay transparency, regardless of State mandates

The report found that candidates value pay transparency and whether or not a company chooses to publish salary ranges can influence their decision to apply to a role. Almost half (43%) of respondents are more likely to apply to a job posting that includes a salary range. One-fifth (21%) of respondents are less likely to or will not apply to a role if it does not include a salary range.

Ghosting remains a serious issue for inclusive hiring processes

Despite companies committing to DEI efforts, the report found that the hiring process is still plagued with bias as many fail to invest in fair and inclusive hiring processes. Over two-thirds (67%) of respondents have been ghosted by employers after a job interview. Historically underrepresented candidates face an almost 25% higher chance of being ghosted, compared to white candidates. In a role reversal, men were 18% more likely to be ghosted than women. The most common stages that candidates were ghosted during the interview process included: after the first round with a hiring manager (32%), after the initial conversation with a recruiter (28%), after a final-stage interview (19%), after an on-site/virtual group interview (18%), after completing a take-home test (13%) and after receiving a job offer (11%).

“The report findings validate that the changes to how and where we work over the last three years are not temporary adjustments due to a global pandemic – hybrid is here to stay. Flexibility, fairness and pay transparency instill trust in a company. Leaders that haven’t been listening to candidates and employees in recent years will be forced to realize that work has undergone a massive shift, and they can either adapt to this new world or lose out on top talent, and ultimately, business success,” said Donald Knight, Chief People Officer at Greenhouse.

Additional survey data shows what candidates weigh when considering a new job opportunity:

The four-day workweek is compelling to candidates and over half (56%) would apply to a job that offer it

Workers commonly cited less competitive compensation (30%) and lack of clear career advancement opportunities (27%) for leaving a job, and factors like a lack of commitment to DE&I (16%), and a mismatch in company culture to what was advertised (14%).

Workers cite the following reasons they’ve been attracted to a new job:

Increased compensation/salary (48%)

Greater job security (34%)

Greater career advancement opportunities (32%)

Better flexible work policies like remote or hybrid (28%)

A greater and more positive company culture (27%)

Over one-fifth (21%) of candidates will not apply for job unless they fit all the skills required

