Toll Brothers announce opening of Griffith Lakes 

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the opening of Griffith Lakes, a new master-planned community of 740 luxury home sites nestled within the tranquil woodlands of Charlotte. Planned by a team of award-winning architects, landscape architects, and interior designers, Griffith Lakes is the ideal choice for home buyers looking for a low-maintenance, amenity-rich lifestyle just a short drive from Uptown Charlotte.

When complete, the new Griffith Lakes community will feature both townhomes and ranch-style single-family homes offering approximately 1,650 to 3,100 square feet in three collections: the Towne Collection, Cottage Collection, and Preserve Collection. Each home will be built with luxurious included features and Toll Brothers quality and craftsmanship. Townhome pricing starts in the upper $300,000s, and single-family homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.

“We are thrilled to be adding the dynamic Griffith Lakes master-planned community to our wide array of new home collections in North Carolina,” said Jaime Pou, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. “This community truly stands apart in offering an unmatched lakefront lifestyle, allowing residents to enjoy all the benefits of living in a resort-style environment, without sacrificing the excitement of nearby Charlotte.”

Griffith Lakes brings lakefront living to an intown location with ample open space and trails throughout the community, as well as future connectivity to Charlotte’s greenway system of outdoor parks and trails. Homeowners will experience nature in its purest form with scenic views and a temperate climate, combined with proximity to an abundance of shopping and dining options.

Toll Brothers’ Griffith Lakes will feature a wide array of first-class amenities and opportunities for entertainment and relaxation at the resort-inspired clubhouse with pool and fitness areas, as well as an expansive pickleball facility. Pristine lakefront access will offer homeowners many outdoor recreational activities including kayaking and fishing.

“Our family has owned this land for 70 years, and we are excited to partner with Toll Brothers to fulfill the initial vision of our grandfather from the time he built the lakes back in the 1950s,” said Jim Griffith, President of E.C. Griffith Company, a 111-year-old real estate company that developed Charlotte’s flagship Eastover and Myers Park communities in the 1920s. “20 years ago, my brother Fred and I imagined an idyllic community surrounded by pristine lakes and natural wooded areas where a family could take a golf cart ride through the private neighborhoods and trails to their favorite restaurant in an urban village. We are thrilled to see the Griffith Lakes community coming to life.”

“As the nation’s leading luxury home builder, we believe Toll Brothers is uniquely positioned to bring this community to fruition,” said Preston “Fred” Griffith, Executive Vice President of E.C. Griffith Company. “We look forward to developing additional commercial projects, including plans for a commuter rail line in the area, to further enhance the offerings available to residents of Griffith Lakes.”

The Griffith Lakes master plan is just a short drive from Uptown Charlotte, the NODA neighborhood, and the University City area, all of which feature dining, shopping, and entertainment options. The community offers easy access to Interstates 77 and 85, allowing homeowners to explore the attractions nearby.

For more information on Griffith Lakes and other Toll Brothers communities in North Carolina, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

