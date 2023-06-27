Gen Z surpasses baby boomers in small business workforce participation 

According to a new report from Paychex, Inc., Generation Z (born 1997-2012) participation in the small business workforce has surpassed Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) and is the only segment in the labor market showing growth.

“The Rise of Generation Z: A Paychex Special Report” is designed to help business leaders understand the growing importance of this segment to the economy, which makes up nearly 20 percent of the workforce. Unlike Gen Z’s steady growth in the labor market, representation from Baby Boomers, Gen X (born 1965-1980), and Millennials (born 1981-1996) continues to decline. The data for the report was derived from Paychex payroll data as of April 2023.

“Our data clearly supports the fact that the workforce composition is shifting as more Gen Z members seek full-time and long-term roles, more members of Gen X begin to retire, and Millennials enter their prime earning years,” said Frank Fiorille, Paychex VP of risk, compliance, and data analytics. “Considering these facts, employers need to develop recruiting and retention strategies that keep Gen Z at the forefront, appealing to their values-based approach and celebrating the unique contributions this group brings to the table.”

Other key insights from the Paychex report include: