Seamonwhiteside reveals plans for courtyard honoring wounded veterans  

SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm with offices throughout the Carolinas, officially unveiled its concept plan for the Wounded Heroes Courtyard, a tribute memorial for veterans adjacent to the Marvin Village Hall in Marvin, North Carolina. The project’s plans were revealed in partnership with The Independence Fund, an organization aimed at supporting the well-being of veterans and their families, and was presented on April 23, 2023, ahead of Wounded Heroes Day, a day to honor the strength and valor of veterans.

“We are honored to work with the Independence Fund and the Village of Marvin on such a meaningful project to the heroes of Marvin and the state of North Carolina,” says Marc Meddaugh, SW+ Landscape Architect Project Manager. “All elements of this Wounded Heroes Courtyard were respectfully designed to pay tribute to our wounded veterans, military, and the state of North Carolina.”

This year marks the third annual recognition for Wounded Heroes Day in North Carolina. The courtyard will offer a dedicated space for the community to join together on April 24th for future Wounded Heroes Days as well as year-round to honor those who have served and sacrificed in the name of service.

The memorial courtyard will feature fourteen tree uplights representing the fourteen active military bases/facilities in North Carolina. In addition, 100 metal or wood posts at varying heights will be erected to represent the 100 counties in North Carolina, and a gray brick or stone wall will be installed to honor every branch of the military. A meandering stone walkway with donors’ names displayed on the pavers will be surrounded by greenery and will offer a serene environment for visitors to pay tribute and commemorate these heroes.

