Providence Group Capital acquires two additional properties in South End 

Providence Group Capital (“PGC”), a Charlotte based commercial real estate investment and development company, announced today that it has closed on the acquisitions of 2429 South Tryon Street and 2511 South Tryon Street in this rapidly changing section of South End bound by South Tryon Street, Distribution Street, Remount Road, and Dunavant Street.

Combined, these two parcels total approximately 1.25 acres of land and include three existing buildings totaling more than 17,500 square feet. The three existing buildings are occupied by Euro Cars South End, A&T Auto Body Shop, and Paws Whiskers & Wags; all of which will continue to operate on the properties for various periods of time. Paws Whiskers & Wags is currently upfitting a new facility located at 3608 Rozzelles Ferry Road which they will relocate to from their South Tryon Street location.

Over the last eighteen months, PGC has acquired fifteen properties in this particular section of South End, and is underway on a variety of projects on each; including:

Small Bar South End open at 2135 South Tryon Street on 0.29 acres;

Monday Night Brewing opening this summer at 2217 South Tryon Street on 1.13 acres;

Hanover South End Apartments currently under construction at 2411 South Tryon Street on 4.06 acres;

AAMCO Car Care open at 2413 South Tryon Street on 0.74 acres;

Euro Cars South End / A&T Auto Body Shop both open at 2429 South Tryon Street on 0.87 acres;

Paws Whiskers & Wags open at 2511 South Tryon Street on 0.39 acres; and

Future development land at northeast corner of South Tryon Street & Remount Road totaling 1.75 acres.

Over the last three years, PGC successfully rezoned all fifteen of these properties to Transit Oriented Development – Urban Center (“TOD-UC”) which allows for up to 130’ building heights by right and up to 300’ with use of a height bonus. These properties were targeted for purchase due to South End’s explosive residential, office, brewery, restaurant, and entertainment growth. The firm is under contract to purchase two additional properties in South End/LoSo in 2023 and is in active negotiations on several other.

“We are excited for this opportunity to add to our existing portfolio of properties in South End. With the acquisition of these two properties we have been able to secure all of the eastern frontage on South Tryon Street between Rampart Street and Remount Road, which was our initial goal when we starting acquiring these properties in January of 2020” said Eric Nichols, partner at PGC. Eric added “We believe this will be one of the most dynamic sections of South End over the next few years as Remount Road offers easy interstate and airport access to the west and a direct path into Dilworth to the east. South Tryon is becoming the preferred north/south travel route, making it a target area for new development.”

PGC has retained Providence Group Management Services for day-to-day management of the properties. Hayes Faulkenberry of Land Advisors represented PGC on their acquisition of 2429 South Tryon Street. The Seller was not represented.

Lauren Bremer of The Nichols Company represented the Seller on PGC’s acquisition of 2501 South Tryon Street. PGC was not represented.

Providence Group Capital is a real estate investment and development firm focused on maximizing equity returns with integrity and professionalism. The firm possesses traditional ground-up and acquisition expertise but it’s deep bench of relationships with sellers, consultants and industry insiders enables it to find and procure prime assets. Once these assets are under control, the team employs extensive market knowledge, conservative underwriting, thorough due diligence and creative vision to drive values for the benefit of its debt and equity partners.

Geographically seeking both core infill and suburban assets primarily in the southeast, Providence Group Capital pursues value-add commercial and residential sites. The principals of the firm have been involved in the development of over 12 million square feet domestically and internationally representing $3.5 billion in total project development costs. Their experience in many regions allows the firm to pursue a wide range of entrepreneurial opportunities, delivering maximum results.

Providence Group Capital works on multiple product types including land assemblage, multifamily, office, retail/entertainment, adaptive reuse, and self-storage. Through an affiliation with The Providence Group, we have in-house leasing and property management capabilities for all commercial projects.