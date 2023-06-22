New research from MIT SMR shows that men benefit more from supporting colleagues than women do

According to new research released today in MIT Sloan Management Review, men benefit more from supporting colleagues than women do.

A recent study conducted by Nancy Baym, a senior principal research manager at Microsoft Research and Constance Noonan Hadley, founder of the Institute for Life at Work and a lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business reveals that men and women might not experience recognition equally for being a supportive colleague at work.

In their new article, “The Unequal Rewards of Peer Support at Work,” Baym and Hadley argue that social support among employees is vital to the success of any organization. They identified 13 specific behaviors broken into five categories of workplace support: emotional assistance, esteem reinforcement, social companionship, information or advice, and instrumental help (providing tangible goods or services).

While both men and women offer social support to their colleagues, men more frequently offer social companionship and instrumental support, while women more frequently provide emotional and esteem support.

Men’s overall rating of the level of encouragement and rewards for social support available at work was 11% higher than women’s. Women reported a higher level of investment (frequency of providing social support) than men but a lower potential return (organizational rewards and recognition). These findings indicate a lower social ROI for women.

Based on their findings, the authors offer two likely explanations for this gender discrepancy: First, the overall investment made by women may be less noticeable, and second, the types of investments made by women may be valued differently from those made by men.