Kolter Homes Honored with multiple MAME awards 

Kolter Homes proudly announces its recent accolades at the 38th Annual MAME Awards, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte. The awards ceremony, held at the Hyatt Centric in Southpark, recognized the best in sales, marketing, and design in the home building industry.

“These awards serve as a testament to Kolter Homes’ commitment to excellence and dedication to creating communities that offer a superior living experience for our active adult residents,” said Michael McLendon, Regional Vice President, Kolter Homes. “On behalf of our Cresswind Charlotte and Cresswind Wesley Chapel communities, we are thrilled to receive these accolades, proud of the individual accomplishments our team members were recognized for, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of providing outstanding homes and fostering strong communities.”

Cresswind communities were honored with multiple MAME Awards, highlighting their team’s exceptional quality and service. The awards received include:

Cresswind Wesley Chapel – Paige Model

The 2,471 square foot Paige model features one of Cresswind’s most popular floor plans thanks to its versatility, open gathering spaces, three-car garage, and private, strategically placed bedrooms. The generous owner’s suite boasts a tray ceiling, dual-sink vanity, and a spacious walk-in closet. The central island kitchen connects to the dining and great room, offering ample storage, a walk-in pantry and a built-in casual dining space at the breakfast bar.

Cresswind Charlotte Community of the Year

Cresswind Charlotte earned Active Adult Community of the Year accolades for its overall neighborhood design, unique design features, implementation and creativity. A 55+ community located on 370 woodland acres, Cresswind Charlotte combines resort-style amenities and activities within a 25-minute drive from Uptown Charlotte. The community boasts miles of walking trails, a 17,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis, pickleball, bocce, and a full-time activities director to coordinate fitness programs and clubs.

Cresswind Charlotte Construction Manager of the Year – Stephanie Correll

Stephanie Correll has been in the industry for nine years and is a proud member of the Kolter Homes Construction team. For her, the most rewarding part is handing the home over to the buyer and seeing how happy they are, and it shows. “Whether it is your first home build or your 100th, they are all equally important,” adds Correll.

Top Salesperson – Frankie Franklin

This is the fourth year in a row for Donna “Frankie” Franklin to earn Top New Home Salesperson of the Year honors from the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte. Leveraging 34 years of experience, Frankie customizes property marketing and selling strategies while considering clients’ housing needs and financial options, such as reverse mortgages, universal design, and pension or IRA usage in real estate transactions. As an SRES® certified senior specialist, she addresses financial and emotional challenges when seniors sell long-held family homes.

“The MAME Awards recognize the best of the best. Each year they conclude by presenting significant achievements in market excellence within the home building industry. To say we are excited about these awards is an understatement,” said McLendon.

For more information on Cresswind communities in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, visit www.Cresswind.com.

About Cresswind:

Cresswind communities are designed to help residents live better, longer lives based on the company’s exclusive “Set Yourself Free” lifestyle program. With a focus on fitness, nutrition, and relationships, these 55+ communities offer a wide range of amenities, engaging events, and beautifully designed homes to foster a thriving and active adult lifestyle. To learn more about Cresswind’s award-winning communities, visit www.Cresswind.com.

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes brings nearly three decades of experience in home building to its master-planned communities throughout Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that serve both active adult and primary home buyers. Kolter Homes communities have earned numerous regional and national awards, and the Kolter Homes team has welcomed over 10,000 neighbors to its new homes.

Kolter Homes is an affiliate of The Kolter Group LLC, a diversified real estate development and investment firm that has invested in projects with an expected value of more than $15 billion. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, The Kolter Group LLC, with its affiliated entities, is currently developing in over 50 locations throughout the southeastern United States. www.TheKolterGroup.com.