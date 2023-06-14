Graycor Selected as General Contractor for Bosch’s Lincolnton Expansion 

Graycor Construction Company has been selected to build a new, 325,000-square-foot building in Lincolnton for Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services. The facility, an expansion to Bosch’s power tools accessory manufacturing site, will bring an estimated 400 new jobs to Lincoln County.

“Graycor has been a trusted construction partner for Robert Bosch Corporation since the early 2000’s on their domestic as well as international projects,” said Jyot Parmar,Graycor’s Southwest Division General Manager. “We are excited to continue being part of their growth.”

The site expansion is expected to last 24 months and includes space for new manufacturing as well as logistics and warehousing to support manufacturing. Graycor will provide general contracting services for the new facility.

At a press conference earlier this month, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said: “It is great news that Bosch has selected to expand its North American manufacturing operations right here in Lincolnton. Our state’s strong rural communities and talented workforce continue to attract businesses and provide opportunities for growth.”

Bosch is a leading global supplier of technology and services. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Its Power Tools division sits within the Consumer Goods business sector and in North America the Bosch Power Tools portfolio features power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools, and accessories. The Lincolnton expansion will support manufacturing of power tool accessories for products including saws, drills, and routers in a new 325,000-square-foot building for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse operations.

Graycor Inc. is a leader in managing building and interiors construction projects throughout North America. Graycor's Charlotte office, for more than two decades, is located at 4301 Stuart Andrew Blvd and has 60+ employees. In the Carolinas, Graycor combines more than 25 years of local subcontractor and partner relationships with the company's more than 100 years of national experience in the cold storage, corporate, cultural/educational, food processing, living and lodging, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and retail markets.

Staff report