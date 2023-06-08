Report examines U.S. SASB CMBS office loan refinancing funding gap risk

About a third of the outstanding volume of U.S. office-backed secured loans would face refinancing risks if overall market value declined 40% from initial valuation, said an S&P Global Ratings report published today.

The U.S. office real estate market has entered an undefined period of turbulence, and borrowers’ ability to secure new and favorable financings for maturing office-backed loans is waning. Declining demand from office users and falling market values for office real estate due to rising interest rates have been squeezing borrowers’ ability to secure new and favorable refinancings for maturing loans since the rate increases started in March 2022.

To assess the potential funding gap and the impact it could have on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), S&P Global Ratings undertook a macro-level scenario analysis, using various financing parameters and imputed market values, on a sample comprising the 72 U.S. single-asset, single borrower (SASB) CMBS transactions it currently rates. The results show that unsecured lenders and property (equity) owners would need to refinance about a third of the outstanding secured loan balance.

Although we don’t expect existing lenders to face principal losses across the board, some assets will likely change hands if borrowers and lenders are unable to reach a consensus on loan modifications and/or extensions.

For the full report, see “U.S. SASB CMBS Office Loan Refinancing Risk: Mind The Funding Gap,” published June 7, 2023.

This report does not constitute a rating action.