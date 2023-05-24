NC Housing Finance Agency awards $8.8 million for urgent home repairs 

More than 830 low-income homeowners in North Carolina will receive emergency home repairs thanks to $8.8 million from the NC Housing Finance Agency, awarded through its Urgent Repair Program (URP) to 54 local governments and organizations serving 83 counties. These homeowners will join more than 17,800 households across all 100 North Carolina counties that have been assisted by URP since its inception.
URP operates statewide through local governments, regional organizations, community action agencies and other nonprofit sponsors. Funding is provided to these groups to allocate loans up to $12,000 per household to very low-income homeowners for emergency repairs to correct safety hazards, or to make accessibility modifications to homes for elderly citizens, veterans or people with disabilities.
In 2022, URP helped 683 homeowners with an average income of $16,192. More than three quarters of those beneficiaries were elderly citizens and more than half were people with disabilities. Total program costs averaged just $8,257 per home.
“Using North Carolina Housing Trust Fund dollars, the Urgent Repair Program is an essential resource for our state’s most vulnerable people,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of the NC Housing Finance Agency. “These state investments in rehabilitation and repair are crucial in helping North Carolinians remain in their homes and stay out of costly institutional care, ultimately saving public health care dollars.”
The entities receiving funding in the 2023 URP funding cycle are:
- Albemarle Commission
- City of Asheboro
- Catawba County
- Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc.
- Coastal Community Action, Inc.
- Community Housing Coalition of Madison County
- Community Housing Solutions of Guilford, Inc.
- Edgecombe County
- Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity
- Forsyth County
- Four Square Community Action, Inc.
- Gaston County
- Gateway Wellness Foundation
- Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County
- Habitat for Humanity of Durham, Inc.
- Habitat for Humanity of NC Sandhills
- Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc.
- Hammer & Heart
- Henderson County Habitat for Humanity
- City of Hickory
- City of High Point
- Hoke County
- Home Solutions of Davidson County
- Hope Comes Home
- The Housing Assistance Corporation
- I Care, Inc.
- Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action, Inc.
- Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments
- Macon County
- Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc.
- Mountain Projects, Inc.
- Nash County
- North Carolina Baptist Men/Baptists on Mission
- Orange County
- City of Oxford
- Partners In Ministry
- Pitt County
- Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte
- Resources for Seniors, Inc.
- City of Rocky Mount
- Rutherford Housing Partnership, Inc.
- Salisbury Community Development Corporation
- Sampson County
- Sandhills Community Action Program Inc.
- City of Sanford
- Thermal Belt Outreach Ministry
- Transylvania Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
- Triangle J Council of Governments
- Union-Anson County Habitat for Humanity, Inc.
- WAMY Community Action, Inc.
- Western Piedmont Council of Governments
- Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, Inc.
- City of Wilson
Homeowners can learn more and search for a local partner offering assistance by visiting https://www.nchfa.com/current-homeowners/repairing-your-home/urgent-repair-program.