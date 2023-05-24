NC Housing Finance Agency awards $8.8 million for urgent home repairs 

More than 830 low-income homeowners in North Carolina will receive emergency home repairs thanks to $8.8 million from the NC Housing Finance Agency, awarded through its Urgent Repair Program (URP) to 54 local governments and organizations serving 83 counties. These homeowners will join more than 17,800 households across all 100 North Carolina counties that have been assisted by URP since its inception.

URP operates statewide through local governments, regional organizations, community action agencies and other nonprofit sponsors. Funding is provided to these groups to allocate loans up to $12,000 per household to very low-income homeowners for emergency repairs to correct safety hazards, or to make accessibility modifications to homes for elderly citizens, veterans or people with disabilities.

In 2022, URP helped 683 homeowners with an average income of $16,192. More than three quarters of those beneficiaries were elderly citizens and more than half were people with disabilities. Total program costs averaged just $8,257 per home.

“Using North Carolina Housing Trust Fund dollars, the Urgent Repair Program is an essential resource for our state’s most vulnerable people,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of the NC Housing Finance Agency. “These state investments in rehabilitation and repair are crucial in helping North Carolinians remain in their homes and stay out of costly institutional care, ultimately saving public health care dollars.”

The entities receiving funding in the 2023 URP funding cycle are:

Albemarle Commission

City of Asheboro

Catawba County

Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc.

Coastal Community Action, Inc.

Community Housing Coalition of Madison County

Community Housing Solutions of Guilford, Inc.

Edgecombe County

Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity

Forsyth County

Four Square Community Action, Inc.

Gaston County

Gateway Wellness Foundation

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County

Habitat for Humanity of Durham, Inc.

Habitat for Humanity of NC Sandhills

Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc.

Hammer & Heart

Henderson County Habitat for Humanity

City of Hickory

City of High Point

Hoke County

Home Solutions of Davidson County

Hope Comes Home

The Housing Assistance Corporation

I Care, Inc.

Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action, Inc.

Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments

Macon County

Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc.

Mountain Projects, Inc.

Nash County

North Carolina Baptist Men/Baptists on Mission

Orange County

City of Oxford

Partners In Ministry

Pitt County

Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte

Resources for Seniors, Inc.

City of Rocky Mount

Rutherford Housing Partnership, Inc.

Salisbury Community Development Corporation

Sampson County

Sandhills Community Action Program Inc.

City of Sanford

Thermal Belt Outreach Ministry

Transylvania Habitat for Humanity, Inc.

Triangle J Council of Governments

Union-Anson County Habitat for Humanity, Inc.

WAMY Community Action, Inc.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, Inc.

City of Wilson

Homeowners can learn more and search for a local partner offering assistance by visiting https://www.nchfa.com/current-homeowners/repairing-your-home/urgent-repair-program.