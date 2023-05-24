Chernoff Newman moves offices from SouthPark to uptown Charlotte 

Chernoff Newman, a leading integrated marketing communications agency in the Southeast, has moved its Charlotte offices Uptown from SouthPark this month amid growing signs of rebirth in the Center City. The agency is among the first new tenants in the fully-refurbished One Independence Center at 120 North Tryon Street, adjacent to the Charlotte Marriott City Center.

“Uptown jumped to the top of our list based on the redevelopment that is happening at One Independence and other established properties on and around The Square,” said Chernoff Newman’s CEO Carrie McCament, who joined the agency a year ago. “We love the energy here. The space is attractive and more affordable than new construction. And the location is ideal as we continue to grow and build our agency’s brand locally.”

Over more than 15 months, Chernoff Newman – assisted by commercial real estate company Cresa — evaluated the city’s most eclectic business submarkets including Southend, LoSo, Plaza Midwood, NoDa, The Pass and Freemore West before deciding on Uptown.

“Chernoff Newman choosing to locate in One Independence Center is a great example of a business creating a competitive advantage by bringing their team and clients together in Uptown to be more innovative and collaborative as they engage across the region’s business community,” said James LaBar, Charlotte Center City Partners – SVP Economic Development.

Crescent Communities and Nuveen Real Estate acquired One Independence Center in 2019 and invested $25 million to renovate the lobby and provide 25,000 square feet of new ground-floor retail offerings on site including Monarch Market, an 18,000 square foot food hall concept that will open this fall.

About Chernoff Newman

Chernoff Newman is a fully integrated marketing communications firm, specializing in food and beverage, health care, energy, financial services, insurance, real estate, education, public infrastructure and workforce development. The agency provides advertising, marketing, public relations and crisis management strategies and services across multiple platforms. Offices are in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida. Visit us at www.chernoffnewman.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chernoffnewman and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @chernoffnewman.