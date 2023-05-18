The Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte announces new team members to the Digital Navigator Program

The Center for Digital Equity (CDE) at Queens University of Charlotte announces hiring five new team members explicitly working within the CDE’s Digital Navigator Program. This is made possible by multiple funding sources, including the Mayors Racial Equity Initiative and service contracts. The new hires will help to further CDE’s ongoing mission to make Mecklenburg County the most digitally equitable community in America.

The Center for Digital Equity welcomes the following staff members:



Denya Isabelle-Davis , Digital Navigator . Originally from Baltimore, MD, Isabelle-Davis moved to Charlotte four years ago. Since transitioning to the Charlotte market, she has consistently volunteered with several nonprofit organizations. Isabelle-Davis’ core values include honesty, altruism, and compassion, and she uses that in all her work. Isabelle-Davis graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in Public Health from Southern New Hampshire University.



Naimah Martin, Digital Navigator . Martin has a background in working with children and families and conducting data analysis. In addition, Martin is passionate about providing access and equity to underserved populations. Currently pursuing a master’s in social work at Walden University, Martin is a member of the Phi Alpha Social Work Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success Honor Society. Her dedication to her field is evident in her volunteer work in the community and her commitment to advancing her education. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from William Paterson University of New Jersey.



Armah Shiancoe , Digital Health Workshop Facilitator . Shiancoe has been active in education in many roles, including research assistant, program development and coordination, recruiter, student development, presenter, trainer, and high school educator. Shiancoe prides himself on empowering leaders of tomorrow so that they can tell their story of what’s possible to future generations. Shiancoe is also a leadership team member with a local startup that connects local businesses with college and high school students to fill employment gaps. Shiancoe obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Queens University of Charlotte.



James Sumter, Digital Navigator. Sumter is a certified peer support specialist on a mission to help individuals in his community address their mental health. Through his service, he has seen first-hand how the lack of access can affect individuals and communities, especially in low-income areas.



Tiffany White, Digital Navigator. White is a native Charlottean with more than 20 years of Customer Service experience and employs her skills and knowledge to uplift the community she grew up in. White has been a Digital Navigator with the Center for Digital Equity since 2021 but has recently transitioned to working with the Center full-time. White was invited to introduce V.P. Kamala Harris on her first trip to Charlotte in 2022 when she visited to discuss the administration’s investments in affordable, high-speed internet.



The Digital Navigator Program gives residents living in Mecklenburg County a central location to sign up for affordable home broadband internet service via the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), purchase affordable technology, get help with basic device and connectivity issues, and learn new digital skills. Charlotte residents all over Mecklenburg County can call 311 to access the free digital navigator hotline, where they will be paired with a digital navigator who will connect the caller with available digital inclusion resources.