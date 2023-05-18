Elan Research Park provides tucked away oasis, luxury living 

Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC in partnership with Duck Pond Realty, is pleased to announce that Elan Research Park in the University City neighborhood of Charlotte is now preleasing.

“This was an interesting, unique and challenging project due to the steep topography and grade changes throughout the site,” Greystar Development Associate Michael Henry said. “But we were able to overcome the steep change in elevation and create Elan Research Park, which feels like a tucked away community with easy access to all the best University City and Charlotte has to offer.”

Elan Research Park’s thoughtfully placed pool headlines the amenities as the back of the property rests alongside a vibrant wooded area that feels secluded and allows residents to connect with nature. The community is also one of the first in the area to offer America’s fastest-growing sport, pickleball, with a court available for residents and their guests to use.

The community has a variety of floor plans available including studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes with first floor garages. Apartment homes include designer kitchens with white quartz countertops and built-in kitchen islands, herringbone tile backsplash, matte black hardware and fixtures, stainless steel Energy Star-certified appliances and WaterSense efficient plumbing fixtures.

Elan Research Park is situated in the heart of University Park and is a mile away from Top Golf and a variety of dining and shopping options. It’s also near the Lynx blue line at University Blvd., which opens opportunities for work and play by providing access to Research Park employers and other neighborhoods, including NoDa, Uptown, and the South End. Elan Research Park is proud to offer a community that provides a secluded oasis with great access to the whole city, Elan Research Park is proud to offer just that.