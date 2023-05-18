EXIT Realty Elite Properties is pleased to announce that Chad Brooks has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.
EXIT Realty Elite Properties, located at 1 Buffalo Ave. NW Suite 3301, Concord, North Carolina is a proud member of EXIT of the Carolinas’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.
EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity.
Chad Brooks joins EXIT Realty Elite Properties in Concord
