Chad Brooks joins EXIT Realty Elite Properties in Concord 

EXIT Realty Elite Properties is pleased to announce that Chad Brooks has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.

EXIT Realty Elite Properties, located at 1 Buffalo Ave. NW Suite 3301, Concord, North Carolina is a proud member of EXIT of the Carolinas’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.

EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $7 million has been allocated to charity.