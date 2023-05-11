Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Stock market today: Stocks dip following inflation data, drops for Disney, banks (access required)

Stock market today: Stocks dip following inflation data, drops for Disney, banks (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 11, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is slipping Thursday, weighed down by a sharp drop for The Walt Disney Co. and flaring fears about the health of some U.S. banks. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 287 points, or 0.8%, at 33,243, as of 9:45 a.m. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo