By: Staff Report May 3, 2023

Fox Rothschild LLP is pleased to welcome Beth Trahos to the Raleigh office as a partner in the Real Estate Department.  "Beth’s credibility and effectiveness among the many public and private stakeholders in North Carolina’s flourishing development sector is widely recognized, and we are fortunate to welcome her to our growing land use and zoning team,” said ...

