Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Goldman / GOLDMAN: Hey, Google! Wanna borrow a stapler?  (access required)

GOLDMAN: Hey, Google! Wanna borrow a stapler?  (access required)

By: Bob Goldman May 3, 2023

I'm like you: I love it when I can help a gigantic corporation save money. That's why I'm offering Google the use of my stapler. I'll throw in a tape dispenser, too. It will cost me a pretty penny to provide staples and tape to a company with 187,000 employees, all taping and stapling like ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo